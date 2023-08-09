Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oberoi Hotels Q1 results: PAT jumps 61% to 106 crore

Oberoi Hotels Q1 results: PAT jumps 61% to 106 crore

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Total income from operations was at 522.6 crore, up from 412.33 crore in the first quarter last year

Vikram Oberoi, CEO and MD, EIH Ltd.

Mumbai: Oberoi Hotels parent EIH Ltd has posted a 61% jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal, while its revenue jumped 26.7%, compared to year ago period.

The hospitality company posted a profit after tax of 106 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared to 69.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income from operations was at 522.6 crore, up from 412.33 crore in the first quarter last year.

EIH’s operating profit for the quarter went up by 53.1% to 180 crore in the quarter under review

"We are delighted with the remarkable financial performance for the first quarter of FY’24. The significant growth in revenue and profitability reflects the dedication of our team and the enduring trust of our valued guests," commented Vikram Oberoi, CEO and MD, EIH Ltd.

Founded in 1934, Oberoi Hotels operates 32 hotels and two Nile Cruisers.

The Group has presence in seven countries under the luxury 'Oberoi' and five-star 'Trident' brand.

EIH stock closed flat at 209.85 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 03:00 AM IST
