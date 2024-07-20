Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 54.42% YoY & profit increased by 81.73% YoY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live
Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : Oberoi Realty declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 54.42% and the profit increasing by 81.73% YoY. The revenue grew by 6.87% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit decreased by 25.83%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.16% q-o-q but increased by 10.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed positive growth, up by 2.56% q-o-q and increasing by 71.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 16.08, marking an 81.69% increase Y-o-Y.

Oberoi Realty has delivered mixed returns, with -0.3% in the last 1 week, 13.59% in the last 6 months, and 19.07% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 62486.86 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1953.05 & 1029.75 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 20 Jul, 2024, show that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts a Hold rating, 3 analysts a Buy rating, and 3 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Oberoi Realty Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1405.161314.77+6.87%909.97+54.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.1827.9-6.16%23.79+10.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.1813.54+49.04%11.3+78.58%
Total Operating Expense610.29539.74+13.07%447.54+36.37%
Operating Income794.87775.03+2.56%462.43+71.89%
Net Income Before Taxes775.03971.28-20.21%426.22+81.84%
Net Income584.51788.03-25.83%321.64+81.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.0821.67-25.8%8.85+81.69%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>584.51Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1405.16Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsOberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue