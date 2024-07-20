Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : Oberoi Realty declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 54.42% and the profit increasing by 81.73% YoY. The revenue grew by 6.87% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit decreased by 25.83%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.16% q-o-q but increased by 10.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed positive growth, up by 2.56% q-o-q and increasing by 71.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹16.08, marking an 81.69% increase Y-o-Y.

Oberoi Realty has delivered mixed returns, with -0.3% in the last 1 week, 13.59% in the last 6 months, and 19.07% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹62486.86 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1953.05 & ₹1029.75 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 20 Jul, 2024, show that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts a Hold rating, 3 analysts a Buy rating, and 3 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Oberoi Realty Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1405.16 1314.77 +6.87% 909.97 +54.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.18 27.9 -6.16% 23.79 +10.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.18 13.54 +49.04% 11.3 +78.58% Total Operating Expense 610.29 539.74 +13.07% 447.54 +36.37% Operating Income 794.87 775.03 +2.56% 462.43 +71.89% Net Income Before Taxes 775.03 971.28 -20.21% 426.22 +81.84% Net Income 584.51 788.03 -25.83% 321.64 +81.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.08 21.67 -25.8% 8.85 +81.69%