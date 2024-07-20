Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : Oberoi Realty declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 54.42% and the profit increasing by 81.73% YoY. The revenue grew by 6.87% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit decreased by 25.83%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.16% q-o-q but increased by 10.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed positive growth, up by 2.56% q-o-q and increasing by 71.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹16.08, marking an 81.69% increase Y-o-Y.
Oberoi Realty has delivered mixed returns, with -0.3% in the last 1 week, 13.59% in the last 6 months, and 19.07% YTD return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹62486.86 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1953.05 & ₹1029.75 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 20 Jul, 2024, show that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts a Hold rating, 3 analysts a Buy rating, and 3 analysts a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Oberoi Realty Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1405.16
|1314.77
|+6.87%
|909.97
|+54.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.18
|27.9
|-6.16%
|23.79
|+10.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.18
|13.54
|+49.04%
|11.3
|+78.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|610.29
|539.74
|+13.07%
|447.54
|+36.37%
|Operating Income
|794.87
|775.03
|+2.56%
|462.43
|+71.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|775.03
|971.28
|-20.21%
|426.22
|+81.84%
|Net Income
|584.51
|788.03
|-25.83%
|321.64
|+81.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.08
|21.67
|-25.8%
|8.85
|+81.69%