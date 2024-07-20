Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Livemint

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 54.42% YoY & profit increased by 81.73% YoY

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live

Oberoi Realty Q1 Results Live : Oberoi Realty declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 54.42% and the profit increasing by 81.73% YoY. The revenue grew by 6.87% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit decreased by 25.83%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.16% q-o-q but increased by 10.05% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income showed positive growth, up by 2.56% q-o-q and increasing by 71.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 16.08, marking an 81.69% increase Y-o-Y.

Oberoi Realty has delivered mixed returns, with -0.3% in the last 1 week, 13.59% in the last 6 months, and 19.07% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 62486.86 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1953.05 & 1029.75 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 20 Jul, 2024, show that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts a Hold rating, 3 analysts a Buy rating, and 3 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Oberoi Realty Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1405.161314.77+6.87%909.97+54.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.1827.9-6.16%23.79+10.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.1813.54+49.04%11.3+78.58%
Total Operating Expense610.29539.74+13.07%447.54+36.37%
Operating Income794.87775.03+2.56%462.43+71.89%
Net Income Before Taxes775.03971.28-20.21%426.22+81.84%
Net Income584.51788.03-25.83%321.64+81.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.0821.67-25.8%8.85+81.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹584.51Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1405.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.