Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oberoi Realty Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.05% YoY

Livemint

Oberoi Realty Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.42% YoY & profit increased by 29.05% YoY.

Oberoi Realty Q2 Results Live

Oberoi Realty Q2 Results Live : Oberoi Realty declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust performance despite some fluctuations compared to the previous quarter. The company's topline revenue saw an increase of 8.42% year-on-year, while profits surged by an impressive 29.05%. However, when compared to the preceding quarter, revenue faced a decline of 6.07%, although profits only slightly rose by 0.84%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs experienced a significant rise of 14.78% quarter-on-quarter and a staggering increase of 29.58% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses has raised concerns among analysts regarding operational efficiency.

Operating income, on the other hand, dipped by 0.24% compared to the previous quarter but marked a healthy increase of 26.49% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also reflected positive growth, standing at 16.21 for Q2, which is up 29.06% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Oberoi Realty has delivered a return of 1.3% over the last week, a remarkable 36.06% over the last six months, and an overall year-to-date return of 31.89%. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 69,218.96 crore, with a 52-week high of 2065.2 and a low of 1051.1.

As of October 19, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Oberoi Realty indicates a mixed sentiment. Out of 20 analysts, one has rated it as a Strong Sell, four have given a Sell rating, nine have suggested Hold, two have rated it as Buy, and four have marked it as Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism about the company's future performance.

Oberoi Realty Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1319.891405.16-6.07%1217.41+8.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.0526.18+14.78%23.19+29.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.8320.18+3.22%11.31+84.17%
Total Operating Expense526.94610.29-13.66%590.51-10.77%
Operating Income792.95794.87-0.24%626.9+26.49%
Net Income Before Taxes782.47775.03+0.96%598.89+30.65%
Net Income589.44584.51+0.84%456.76+29.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2116.08+0.81%12.56+29.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹589.44Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1319.89Cr

