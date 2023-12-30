Oceanic Foods Q1 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.2% YoY

Oceanic Foods declared their Q1 FY24 results on 27 Dec, 2023. The topline decreased by 21.41% & the profit decreased by 32.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15% and the profit increased by 1.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 29.36% q-o-q & increased by 7.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.03% q-o-q & decreased by 25.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.37 for Q1 FY24, which decreased by 32.73% Y-o-Y.

Oceanic Foods has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 29.61% return in the last 6 months, and -8.75% YTD return.

Currently, Oceanic Foods has a market cap of ₹34.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹35.2 & ₹21.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oceanic Foods Financials Period Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.68 17.11 +15% 25.04 -21.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.86 1.22 -29.36% 0.8 +7.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.27 +0.26% 0.26 +3.77% Total Operating Expense 18.93 16.35 +15.75% 24.04 -21.25% Operating Income 0.75 0.76 -1.03% 1.01 -25.15% Net Income Before Taxes 0.67 0.67 +0.61% 0.82 -17.81% Net Income 0.42 0.41 +1.12% 0.62 -32.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.37 0.37 -0% 0.55 -32.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.42Cr Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.68Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!