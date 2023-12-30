Oceanic Foods Q1 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.2% YoY

Oceanic Foods declared their Q1 FY24 results on 27 Dec, 2023. The topline decreased by 21.41% & the profit decreased by 32.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15% and the profit increased by 1.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 29.36% q-o-q & increased by 7.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.03% q-o-q & decreased by 25.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.37 for Q1 FY24, which decreased by 32.73% Y-o-Y.
Oceanic Foods has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 29.61% return in the last 6 months, and -8.75% YTD return.
Currently, Oceanic Foods has a market cap of ₹34.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹35.2 & ₹21.3 respectively.
Oceanic Foods Financials
|Period
|Q1 FY24
|Q4 FY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.68
|17.11
|+15%
|25.04
|-21.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.86
|1.22
|-29.36%
|0.8
|+7.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.27
|+0.26%
|0.26
|+3.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.93
|16.35
|+15.75%
|24.04
|-21.25%
|Operating Income
|0.75
|0.76
|-1.03%
|1.01
|-25.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.67
|0.67
|+0.61%
|0.82
|-17.81%
|Net Income
|0.42
|0.41
|+1.12%
|0.62
|-32.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.37
|0.37
|-0%
|0.55
|-32.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.42Cr
Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.68Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!