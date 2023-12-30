Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oceanic Foods Q1 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.2% YoY

Oceanic Foods Q1 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.2% YoY

Livemint

Oceanic Foods Q1 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 21.41% YoY & profit decreased by 32.2% YoY

Oceanic Foods Q1 FY24 Results Live

Oceanic Foods declared their Q1 FY24 results on 27 Dec, 2023. The topline decreased by 21.41% & the profit decreased by 32.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15% and the profit increased by 1.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 29.36% q-o-q & increased by 7.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.03% q-o-q & decreased by 25.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.37 for Q1 FY24, which decreased by 32.73% Y-o-Y.

Oceanic Foods has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 29.61% return in the last 6 months, and -8.75% YTD return.

Currently, Oceanic Foods has a market cap of 34.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 35.2 & 21.3 respectively.

Oceanic Foods Financials

PeriodQ1 FY24Q4 FY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ1 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.6817.11+15%25.04-21.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.861.22-29.36%0.8+7.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.27+0.26%0.26+3.77%
Total Operating Expense18.9316.35+15.75%24.04-21.25%
Operating Income0.750.76-1.03%1.01-25.15%
Net Income Before Taxes0.670.67+0.61%0.82-17.81%
Net Income0.420.41+1.12%0.62-32.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.370.37-0%0.55-32.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.42Cr

Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.68Cr

