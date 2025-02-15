Octavius Plantations Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 53.97% YOY, profit at ₹0.29 crore and revenue at ₹4.83 crore

Octavius Plantations Q3 Results 2025:Octavius Plantations declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 37.44% & the profit decreased by 53.97% YoY. Profit at ₹0.29 crore and revenue at ₹4.83 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.97% while the profit increased significantly by 314.29%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10% q-o-q and decreased by 10% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.69% q-o-q and decreased by 85.19% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.96, reflecting a decrease of 54.5% year-over-year.
Octavius Plantations has delivered a 7.67% return in the last week, with a -2.96% return over the last 6 months and -1.75% YTD return.
Currently, Octavius Plantations has a market cap of ₹21.6 Crore with a 52-week high of ₹98.94 and a low of ₹56.
Octavius Plantations Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.83
|13.79
|-64.97%
|7.72
|-37.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.09
|0.1
|-10%
|0.1
|-10%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.71
|13.67
|-65.54%
|6.91
|-31.84%
|Operating Income
|0.12
|0.13
|-7.69%
|0.81
|-85.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.32
|0.11
|+190.91%
|0.78
|-58.97%
|Net Income
|0.29
|0.07
|+314.29%
|0.63
|-53.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.96
|0.24
|+300%
|2.11
|-54.5%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.29Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹4.83Cr