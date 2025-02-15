Octavius Plantations Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 53.97% YOY, profit at ₹0.29 crore and revenue at ₹4.83 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
Octavius Plantations Q3 Results 2025:Octavius Plantations declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 37.44% & the profit decreased by 53.97% YoY. Profit at 0.29 crore and revenue at 4.83 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.97% while the profit increased significantly by 314.29%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10% q-o-q and decreased by 10% Y-o-Y.

Octavius Plantations Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 7.69% q-o-q and decreased by 85.19% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is 0.96, reflecting a decrease of 54.5% year-over-year.

Octavius Plantations has delivered a 7.67% return in the last week, with a -2.96% return over the last 6 months and -1.75% YTD return.

Currently, Octavius Plantations has a market cap of 21.6 Crore with a 52-week high of 98.94 and a low of 56.

Octavius Plantations Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.8313.79-64.97%7.72-37.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.090.1-10%0.1-10%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense4.7113.67-65.54%6.91-31.84%
Operating Income0.120.13-7.69%0.81-85.19%
Net Income Before Taxes0.320.11+190.91%0.78-58.97%
Net Income0.290.07+314.29%0.63-53.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.960.24+300%2.11-54.5%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.29Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹4.83Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
