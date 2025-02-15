Octavius Plantations Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 53.97% YOY, profit at ₹0.29 crore and revenue at ₹4.83 crore

Octavius Plantations Q3 Results 2025:Octavius Plantations declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 37.44% & the profit decreased by 53.97% YoY. Profit at ₹0.29 crore and revenue at ₹4.83 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.97% while the profit increased significantly by 314.29%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10% q-o-q and decreased by 10% Y-o-Y.

Octavius Plantations Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 7.69% q-o-q and decreased by 85.19% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.96, reflecting a decrease of 54.5% year-over-year.

Octavius Plantations has delivered a 7.67% return in the last week, with a -2.96% return over the last 6 months and -1.75% YTD return.

Currently, Octavius Plantations has a market cap of ₹21.6 Crore with a 52-week high of ₹98.94 and a low of ₹56.

Octavius Plantations Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.83 13.79 -64.97% 7.72 -37.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.09 0.1 -10% 0.1 -10% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 4.71 13.67 -65.54% 6.91 -31.84% Operating Income 0.12 0.13 -7.69% 0.81 -85.19% Net Income Before Taxes 0.32 0.11 +190.91% 0.78 -58.97% Net Income 0.29 0.07 +314.29% 0.63 -53.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.96 0.24 +300% 2.11 -54.5%

