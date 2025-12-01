Octopus Energy Reports Annual Loss After Mild Spring Cuts Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Octopus Energy Group Ltd. swung to a full-year loss after reporting a slump in gas consumption and one-time costs from its acquisition of Bulb Energy Ltd.

The British energy supplier posted a net loss of £255 million ($344 million) for the 12 months through April, compared with a profit a year earlier. It said the UK’s warmest spring on record drove down heating demand.

Founded a decade ago, Octopus has expanded fast to become the country’s biggest power supplier. But it didn’t post a profit until 2023, and earnings this year have been wiped out by lower energy use and a string of one-time expenses, as well as heavy investment in heat-pump, car-charging and solar businesses.

Octopus agreed to acquire failed supplier Bulb in October 2022, gaining 1.5 million accounts. But it had to return billions of pounds to the government to cover costs incurred by the state when it temporarily took Bulb into public ownership the year before.

The repayments were a key reason why cash fell to about £1.5 billion last fiscal year from £4.2 billion a year earlier, Octopus said in a statement on Tuesday.

Multiple UK power and gas suppliers went bust during the energy crisis. As a result, industry regulator Ofgem tightened the rules governing companies’ cash reserves, saying firms must hold more to withstand large swings in wholesale prices.

Octopus said earlier this year that it had fallen short of the requirements but was working toward compliance. It said Tuesday it has yet to meet the targets.

