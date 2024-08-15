Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.4% YoY

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 87.39% YoY & profit decreased by 90.4% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live
Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live : Odyssey Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 87.39%, and the profit fell by a staggering 90.4% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.23%, but the profit saw an increase of 130.64%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 13.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 27.2% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has contributed to the substantial decline in profitability.

Despite the challenging financial performance, there was a positive note in operating income. The operating income was up by 70.93% q-o-q, although it decreased by 159.79% Y-o-Y, indicating some operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.11, marking a decrease of 78% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS reflects the overall downturn in profitability for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Odyssey Corporation has delivered a return of -0.09% in the last week, -0.44% over the last 6 months, and a positive 42.73% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance indicates varying investor sentiment and market conditions over different timeframes.

Currently, Odyssey Corporation has a market capitalization of 44.08 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 14.58, and the 52-week low is 6.3. This highlights the volatility in the stock's price over the past year.

Odyssey Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.068.3-87.23%8.41-87.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.150.13+13.97%0.12+27.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.07+96.08%0.05+163.16%
Total Operating Expense1.6410.3-84.07%7.44-77.95%
Operating Income-0.58-1.99+70.93%0.97-159.79%
Net Income Before Taxes0.42-1.27+132.77%1.95-78.68%
Net Income0.19-0.61+130.64%1.96-90.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.11-0.33+133.33%0.5-78%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.19Cr
₹1.06Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsOdyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.4% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue