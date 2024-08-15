Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.4% YoY

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live : Odyssey Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 87.39%, and the profit fell by a staggering 90.4% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.23%, but the profit saw an increase of 130.64%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 13.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 27.2% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has contributed to the substantial decline in profitability.
Despite the challenging financial performance, there was a positive note in operating income. The operating income was up by 70.93% q-o-q, although it decreased by 159.79% Y-o-Y, indicating some operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.11, marking a decrease of 78% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS reflects the overall downturn in profitability for the company.
In terms of stock performance, Odyssey Corporation has delivered a return of -0.09% in the last week, -0.44% over the last 6 months, and a positive 42.73% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance indicates varying investor sentiment and market conditions over different timeframes.
Currently, Odyssey Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹44.08 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹14.58, and the 52-week low is ₹6.3. This highlights the volatility in the stock's price over the past year.
Odyssey Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.06
|8.3
|-87.23%
|8.41
|-87.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.15
|0.13
|+13.97%
|0.12
|+27.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.07
|+96.08%
|0.05
|+163.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.64
|10.3
|-84.07%
|7.44
|-77.95%
|Operating Income
|-0.58
|-1.99
|+70.93%
|0.97
|-159.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.42
|-1.27
|+132.77%
|1.95
|-78.68%
|Net Income
|0.19
|-0.61
|+130.64%
|1.96
|-90.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.11
|-0.33
|+133.33%
|0.5
|-78%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess