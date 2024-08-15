Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.4% YoY

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live : Odyssey Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 87.39%, and the profit fell by a staggering 90.4% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.23%, but the profit saw an increase of 130.64%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 13.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 27.2% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has contributed to the substantial decline in profitability.

Despite the challenging financial performance, there was a positive note in operating income. The operating income was up by 70.93% q-o-q, although it decreased by 159.79% Y-o-Y, indicating some operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.11, marking a decrease of 78% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS reflects the overall downturn in profitability for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Odyssey Corporation has delivered a return of -0.09% in the last week, -0.44% over the last 6 months, and a positive 42.73% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance indicates varying investor sentiment and market conditions over different timeframes.

Currently, Odyssey Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹44.08 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹14.58, and the 52-week low is ₹6.3. This highlights the volatility in the stock's price over the past year.

Odyssey Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.06 8.3 -87.23% 8.41 -87.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.15 0.13 +13.97% 0.12 +27.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.07 +96.08% 0.05 +163.16% Total Operating Expense 1.64 10.3 -84.07% 7.44 -77.95% Operating Income -0.58 -1.99 +70.93% 0.97 -159.79% Net Income Before Taxes 0.42 -1.27 +132.77% 1.95 -78.68% Net Income 0.19 -0.61 +130.64% 1.96 -90.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.11 -0.33 +133.33% 0.5 -78%