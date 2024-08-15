Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.4% YoY

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.4% YoY

Livemint

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 87.39% YoY & profit decreased by 90.4% YoY

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live : Odyssey Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 87.39%, and the profit fell by a staggering 90.4% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.23%, but the profit saw an increase of 130.64%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 13.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 27.2% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has contributed to the substantial decline in profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Despite the challenging financial performance, there was a positive note in operating income. The operating income was up by 70.93% q-o-q, although it decreased by 159.79% Y-o-Y, indicating some operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.11, marking a decrease of 78% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS reflects the overall downturn in profitability for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Odyssey Corporation has delivered a return of -0.09% in the last week, -0.44% over the last 6 months, and a positive 42.73% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance indicates varying investor sentiment and market conditions over different timeframes.

Currently, Odyssey Corporation has a market capitalization of 44.08 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 14.58, and the 52-week low is 6.3. This highlights the volatility in the stock's price over the past year.

Odyssey Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.068.3-87.23%8.41-87.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.150.13+13.97%0.12+27.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.07+96.08%0.05+163.16%
Total Operating Expense1.6410.3-84.07%7.44-77.95%
Operating Income-0.58-1.99+70.93%0.97-159.79%
Net Income Before Taxes0.42-1.27+132.77%1.95-78.68%
Net Income0.19-0.61+130.64%1.96-90.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.11-0.33+133.33%0.5-78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.