Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 90.4% YoY

Odyssey Corporation Q1 Results Live : Odyssey Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 87.39%, and the profit fell by a staggering 90.4% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.23%, but the profit saw an increase of 130.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 13.97% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 27.2% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has contributed to the substantial decline in profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite the challenging financial performance, there was a positive note in operating income. The operating income was up by 70.93% q-o-q, although it decreased by 159.79% Y-o-Y, indicating some operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.11, marking a decrease of 78% Y-o-Y. This decline in EPS reflects the overall downturn in profitability for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Odyssey Corporation has delivered a return of -0.09% in the last week, -0.44% over the last 6 months, and a positive 42.73% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance indicates varying investor sentiment and market conditions over different timeframes.

Currently, Odyssey Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹44.08 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹14.58, and the 52-week low is ₹6.3. This highlights the volatility in the stock's price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odyssey Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.06 8.3 -87.23% 8.41 -87.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.15 0.13 +13.97% 0.12 +27.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.07 +96.08% 0.05 +163.16% Total Operating Expense 1.64 10.3 -84.07% 7.44 -77.95% Operating Income -0.58 -1.99 +70.93% 0.97 -159.79% Net Income Before Taxes 0.42 -1.27 +132.77% 1.95 -78.68% Net Income 0.19 -0.61 +130.64% 1.96 -90.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.11 -0.33 +133.33% 0.5 -78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.19Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar