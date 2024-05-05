Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.11% YOY

Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : Odyssey Technologies declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.24% & the profit increased by 16.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 47.66% and the profit increased by 272.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.18% q-o-q & increased by 16.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 544.79% q-o-q & increased by 28.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.99 for Q4 which increased by 16.83% Y-o-Y.

Odyssey Technologies has delivered 8.06% return in the last 1 week, 22.59% return in last 6 months and 26.72% YTD return.

Currently the Odyssey Technologies has a market cap of ₹138.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹103.85 & ₹59.7 respectively.

Odyssey Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9.29 6.29 +47.66% 7.92 +17.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.31 4.45 -3.18% 3.69 +16.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.6 0.58 +2.2% 0.7 -15.41% Total Operating Expense 5.6 5.72 -2.06% 5.05 +10.88% Operating Income 3.69 0.57 +544.79% 2.87 +28.43% Net Income Before Taxes 4.27 1.15 +270.66% 3.43 +24.37% Net Income 3.19 0.86 +272.42% 2.75 +16.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.99 0.54 +268.52% 1.7 +16.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.19Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹9.29Cr

