Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.11% YOY

Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : Odyssey Technologies declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.24% & the profit increased by 16.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 47.66% and the profit increased by 272.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.18% q-o-q & increased by 16.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 544.79% q-o-q & increased by 28.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.99 for Q4 which increased by 16.83% Y-o-Y.
Odyssey Technologies has delivered 8.06% return in the last 1 week, 22.59% return in last 6 months and 26.72% YTD return.
Currently the Odyssey Technologies has a market cap of ₹138.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹103.85 & ₹59.7 respectively.
Odyssey Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9.29
|6.29
|+47.66%
|7.92
|+17.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.31
|4.45
|-3.18%
|3.69
|+16.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.6
|0.58
|+2.2%
|0.7
|-15.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.6
|5.72
|-2.06%
|5.05
|+10.88%
|Operating Income
|3.69
|0.57
|+544.79%
|2.87
|+28.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.27
|1.15
|+270.66%
|3.43
|+24.37%
|Net Income
|3.19
|0.86
|+272.42%
|2.75
|+16.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.99
|0.54
|+268.52%
|1.7
|+16.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.19Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹9.29Cr
