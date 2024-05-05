Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.11% YOY

Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.11% YOY

Livemint

Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.24% YoY & profit increased by 16.11% YoY

Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live

Odyssey Technologies Q4 Results Live : Odyssey Technologies declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.24% & the profit increased by 16.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 47.66% and the profit increased by 272.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.18% q-o-q & increased by 16.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 544.79% q-o-q & increased by 28.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.99 for Q4 which increased by 16.83% Y-o-Y.

Odyssey Technologies has delivered 8.06% return in the last 1 week, 22.59% return in last 6 months and 26.72% YTD return.

Currently the Odyssey Technologies has a market cap of 138.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 103.85 & 59.7 respectively.

Odyssey Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.296.29+47.66%7.92+17.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.314.45-3.18%3.69+16.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.60.58+2.2%0.7-15.41%
Total Operating Expense5.65.72-2.06%5.05+10.88%
Operating Income3.690.57+544.79%2.87+28.43%
Net Income Before Taxes4.271.15+270.66%3.43+24.37%
Net Income3.190.86+272.42%2.75+16.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.990.54+268.52%1.7+16.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.19Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹9.29Cr

