Oil Country Tubular Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 105.25% YoY

Oil Country Tubular, a leading company in the tubular industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 12th February, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 4800.74% compared to the same period last year. However, the company has also experienced a rise in its losses by 105.25% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue has grown by 689.92%, showing a strong performance. However, the increase in losses by 8.84% is a matter of concern for the company.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of Oil Country Tubular have witnessed a rise of 22.47% compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the same period last year, there has been a decrease of 1%.

The operating income of the company has decreased by 32.31% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a decline in its operational performance. Furthermore, there has been a significant decrease of 120.09% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at ₹-3.65, which is a decrease of 105.06% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the challenges faced by the company during this period.

In terms of returns, Oil Country Tubular has delivered -7.65% in the last 1 week, indicating a decline in investor confidence. However, the company has shown strong returns of 140.66% in the last 6 months and 57.1% year-to-date, which is a positive sign for long-term investors.

Currently, Oil Country Tubular has a market capitalization of ₹208.38 Cr, reflecting its market value. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹58.6 and ₹12.9 respectively, showing the volatility in its stock price.

Oil Country Tubular Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.98 0.76 +689.92% 0.12 +4800.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.34 1.1 +22.47% 1.36 -1% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.63 12.95 +74.72% 4.74 +377.71% Total Operating Expense 26.7 16.42 +62.63% 9.54 +179.96% Operating Income -20.72 -15.66 -32.31% -9.42 -120.09% Net Income Before Taxes -22.26 -16.95 -31.31% -7.87 -182.91% Net Income -16.15 -14.84 -8.84% -7.87 -105.25% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.65 -3.35 -8.96% -1.78 -105.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-16.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.98Cr

