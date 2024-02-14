Oil Country Tubular Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 105.25% YoY

Oil Country Tubular, a leading company in the tubular industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 12th February, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 4800.74% compared to the same period last year. However, the company has also experienced a rise in its losses by 105.25% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue has grown by 689.92%, showing a strong performance. However, the increase in losses by 8.84% is a matter of concern for the company.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses of Oil Country Tubular have witnessed a rise of 22.47% compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the same period last year, there has been a decrease of 1%.
The operating income of the company has decreased by 32.31% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a decline in its operational performance. Furthermore, there has been a significant decrease of 120.09% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at ₹-3.65, which is a decrease of 105.06% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the challenges faced by the company during this period.
In terms of returns, Oil Country Tubular has delivered -7.65% in the last 1 week, indicating a decline in investor confidence. However, the company has shown strong returns of 140.66% in the last 6 months and 57.1% year-to-date, which is a positive sign for long-term investors.
Currently, Oil Country Tubular has a market capitalization of ₹208.38 Cr, reflecting its market value. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹58.6 and ₹12.9 respectively, showing the volatility in its stock price.
Oil Country Tubular Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.98
|0.76
|+689.92%
|0.12
|+4800.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.34
|1.1
|+22.47%
|1.36
|-1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.63
|12.95
|+74.72%
|4.74
|+377.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.7
|16.42
|+62.63%
|9.54
|+179.96%
|Operating Income
|-20.72
|-15.66
|-32.31%
|-9.42
|-120.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-22.26
|-16.95
|-31.31%
|-7.87
|-182.91%
|Net Income
|-16.15
|-14.84
|-8.84%
|-7.87
|-105.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.65
|-3.35
|-8.96%
|-1.78
|-105.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-16.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.98Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!