Oil Country Tubular Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 105.25% YoY

Oil Country Tubular Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 4800.74% YoY & Loss Increased by 105.25% YoY

Oil Country Tubular Q3 FY24 Results Live

Oil Country Tubular, a leading company in the tubular industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 12th February, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 4800.74% compared to the same period last year. However, the company has also experienced a rise in its losses by 105.25% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue has grown by 689.92%, showing a strong performance. However, the increase in losses by 8.84% is a matter of concern for the company.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of Oil Country Tubular have witnessed a rise of 22.47% compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the same period last year, there has been a decrease of 1%.

The operating income of the company has decreased by 32.31% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a decline in its operational performance. Furthermore, there has been a significant decrease of 120.09% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at -3.65, which is a decrease of 105.06% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the challenges faced by the company during this period.

In terms of returns, Oil Country Tubular has delivered -7.65% in the last 1 week, indicating a decline in investor confidence. However, the company has shown strong returns of 140.66% in the last 6 months and 57.1% year-to-date, which is a positive sign for long-term investors.

Currently, Oil Country Tubular has a market capitalization of 208.38 Cr, reflecting its market value. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 58.6 and 12.9 respectively, showing the volatility in its stock price.

Oil Country Tubular Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.980.76+689.92%0.12+4800.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.341.1+22.47%1.36-1%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6312.95+74.72%4.74+377.71%
Total Operating Expense26.716.42+62.63%9.54+179.96%
Operating Income-20.72-15.66-32.31%-9.42-120.09%
Net Income Before Taxes-22.26-16.95-31.31%-7.87-182.91%
Net Income-16.15-14.84-8.84%-7.87-105.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.65-3.35-8.96%-1.78-105.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-16.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.98Cr

