Companies
Oil India first PSU to reduce arbitration after finance ministry's advisory
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 11 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The oil exploration company aims to reduce the number of arbitration cases by tightening monetary limits in procurement contracts to ₹10 crore or less.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Oil India Ltd will be the first state-owned company to implement the finance ministry's advisory to opt out of arbitration in public procurement contracts if the disputed value exceeds ₹10 crore, according to two people aware of the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less