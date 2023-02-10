Oil India December quarter net profit rises 76.02% to ₹2284 crore
- On a consolidated basis, Oil India posted revenue from operations of ₹10,580.55 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹7685.49 crore in the year-ago quarter
State-run Oil India on Friday reported net profit of ₹2284.41 crore in Q3FY23 against ₹1297.79 crore in the year-ago quarter, representing a growth of 76% YoY.
