State-run Oil India on Friday reported net profit of 2284.41 crore in Q3FY23 against 1297.79 crore in the year-ago quarter, representing a growth of 76% YoY.

The company posted profit before tax (PBT) of 3264.01 crore in Q3FY23 compared to 2134.01 crore in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 52.95%. The EPS of Oil India reached 21.07 in Q3FY23 compared to 11.97 in Q3FY22.

The company also announced a 100% dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Oil India said today in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “declared Second lnterim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per share (100% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2022 23. The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 12th March, 2023. decided Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Second lnterim Dividend 2022-23.“

On a consolidated basis, Oil India posted revenue from operations of 10,580.55 crore in Q3FY23 compared to 7685.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, representing a growth of 37.66%.

Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Company, is the second-largest national oil and gas company in India and a state-owned firm of the Indian Government. OIL is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The shares of Oil India Limited closed today on the NSE at 223.90 apiece, down by 2.27% from the previous close of 229.10.

