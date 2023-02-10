Oil India December quarter net profit rises 76.02% to 2284 crore

Oil India said today in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “declared Second lnterim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per share (100% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2022 23. The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 12th March, 2023. decided Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Second lnterim Dividend 2022-23.“