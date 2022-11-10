Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Oil India posts 65% yoy rise in Q2 PAT, declares interim dividend of 4.5 per share. Details Here

2 min read . 03:46 PM ISTLivemint
Oil India's board of directors declared an interim dividend of 4.5 per equity share (45% of paid-up capital) for the fiscal year FY23.

  • As of September 30, 2022, Oil India's consolidated total income came in at 10,463.87 crore versus 7,420.13 crore as of September 30, 2021.

Government-owned Oil India registered a 64.65% growth in consolidated net profit to 1,896.19 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period compared to a PAT of 1,151.63 crore in the same quarter last year. However, Q2 PAT dropped by 32.40% from Q1FY23 figures where profit stood at 2,805.16 crore. On Thursday, the company announced an interim dividend of 4.5 per equity share for its shareholders.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at 10,123.74 crore in Q2FY23 -- increasing by 39.55% compared to a revenue of 7,254.12 crore in Q2 of FY22. The company posted a revenue of 11,566.93 crore in June 2022 quarter.

On segment-wise revenue breakup, in Q2FY23, the company recorded revenue from the crude oil business at 4,413.06 crore versus 2,773.74 crore in Q2FY22, while its natural gas revenue climbed to 1,184.66 crore compared to 340.84 crore in Q2FY22. Refinery products revenue stood at 7,558.58 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 5,772.14 crore in Q2FY22, while LPG revenue also surged to 39.94 crore in Q2FY23 against 38.91 crore in Q2FY22. Meanwhile, revenue from pipeline transportation and renewable energy stood at 101.79 crore and 33.43 crore in Q2FY23.

As of September 30, 2022, Oil India's consolidated total income came in at 10,463.87 crore versus 7,420.13 crore as of September 30, 2021.

Oil India dividends:

Oil India's board of directors declared an interim dividend of 4.5 per equity share (45% of paid-up capital) for the fiscal year FY23.

The company fixed November 22 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.

Ahead of the record date, Oil India stocks will probably turn ex-dividend on November 21.

The interim dividend shall be paid on or before December 10, 2022.

In FY22 alone, Oil India paid a total equity dividend of 142.50% aggregating to 14.25 per share.

Currently, Oil India's dividend yield is around 7.18%.

Oil India shares:

At present, Oil India is trading flat at around 196.25 apiece on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high and low of 198.60 apiece and 193.05 apiece respectively. It has a market cap of around 21,254.34 crore.

Oil India's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 4.31x, while its ROE is 16.51%. From its 52-week low of 168.30 apiece which was recorded on September 27, 2022, Oil India shares currently trade higher by nearly 17% on BSE.

