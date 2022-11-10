On segment-wise revenue breakup, in Q2FY23, the company recorded revenue from the crude oil business at ₹4,413.06 crore versus ₹2,773.74 crore in Q2FY22, while its natural gas revenue climbed to ₹1,184.66 crore compared to ₹340.84 crore in Q2FY22. Refinery products revenue stood at ₹7,558.58 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹5,772.14 crore in Q2FY22, while LPG revenue also surged to ₹39.94 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹38.91 crore in Q2FY22. Meanwhile, revenue from pipeline transportation and renewable energy stood at ₹101.79 crore and ₹33.43 crore in Q2FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}