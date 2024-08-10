Oil India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.17% YOY

Oil India Q1 Results Live : Oil India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth. The company's revenue surged by 45.91% YoY, and profit increased by 32.17% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 8.02%, and the profit decreased by 11.92%.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 7.48% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 0.79% YoY. This cost reduction positively impacted the overall financial health of the company.
Despite the quarterly setbacks, Oil India's operating income saw a YoY increase of 44.4%, although it experienced a slight decline of 3.93% q-o-q. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹11.59, reflecting a decrease of 12.24% YoY.
In terms of market performance, Oil India has delivered a 2.3% return over the last week, a substantial 79.14% return over the last six months, and an impressive 147.02% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹99686.66 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹653 and a 52-week low of ₹180.33.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Strong Buy.
Overall, despite some quarterly challenges, Oil India has demonstrated strong financial and market performance, making it a favored choice among analysts and investors.
Oil India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9350.89
|10165.78
|-8.02%
|6408.76
|+45.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|551.21
|595.77
|-7.48%
|555.59
|-0.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|553.45
|576.28
|-3.96%
|477.58
|+15.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|6762.65
|7471.55
|-9.49%
|4616.38
|+46.49%
|Operating Income
|2588.24
|2694.23
|-3.93%
|1792.38
|+44.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2701.47
|3028.36
|-10.79%
|1843.35
|+46.55%
|Net Income
|1885.49
|2140.72
|-11.92%
|1426.6
|+32.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.59
|19.67
|-41.09%
|13.21
|-12.24%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess