Oil India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.17% YOY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Oil India Q1 Results Live : Oil India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth. The company's revenue surged by 45.91% YoY, and profit increased by 32.17% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 8.02%, and the profit decreased by 11.92%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 7.48% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 0.79% YoY. This cost reduction positively impacted the overall financial health of the company.

Despite the quarterly setbacks, Oil India's operating income saw a YoY increase of 44.4%, although it experienced a slight decline of 3.93% q-o-q. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 11.59, reflecting a decrease of 12.24% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Oil India has delivered a 2.3% return over the last week, a substantial 79.14% return over the last six months, and an impressive 147.02% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is 99686.66 Cr, with a 52-week high of 653 and a 52-week low of 180.33.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Strong Buy.

Overall, despite some quarterly challenges, Oil India has demonstrated strong financial and market performance, making it a favored choice among analysts and investors.

Oil India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9350.8910165.78-8.02%6408.76+45.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total551.21595.77-7.48%555.59-0.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization553.45576.28-3.96%477.58+15.89%
Total Operating Expense6762.657471.55-9.49%4616.38+46.49%
Operating Income2588.242694.23-3.93%1792.38+44.4%
Net Income Before Taxes2701.473028.36-10.79%1843.35+46.55%
Net Income1885.492140.72-11.92%1426.6+32.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.5919.67-41.09%13.21-12.24%
