Oil India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 32.17% YOY

Oil India Q1 Results Live : Oil India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth. The company's revenue surged by 45.91% YoY, and profit increased by 32.17% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 8.02%, and the profit decreased by 11.92%.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 7.48% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 0.79% YoY. This cost reduction positively impacted the overall financial health of the company.

Despite the quarterly setbacks, Oil India's operating income saw a YoY increase of 44.4%, although it experienced a slight decline of 3.93% q-o-q. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹11.59, reflecting a decrease of 12.24% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Oil India has delivered a 2.3% return over the last week, a substantial 79.14% return over the last six months, and an impressive 147.02% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹99686.66 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹653 and a 52-week low of ₹180.33.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Strong Buy.

Overall, despite some quarterly challenges, Oil India has demonstrated strong financial and market performance, making it a favored choice among analysts and investors.

Oil India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9350.89 10165.78 -8.02% 6408.76 +45.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 551.21 595.77 -7.48% 555.59 -0.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 553.45 576.28 -3.96% 477.58 +15.89% Total Operating Expense 6762.65 7471.55 -9.49% 4616.38 +46.49% Operating Income 2588.24 2694.23 -3.93% 1792.38 +44.4% Net Income Before Taxes 2701.47 3028.36 -10.79% 1843.35 +46.55% Net Income 1885.49 2140.72 -11.92% 1426.6 +32.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.59 19.67 -41.09% 13.21 -12.24%