Oil India Q1 Results: Net profit down 10% at ₹1,613 crore, revenue plunges 16% QoQ1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:42 PM IST
The revenue also declined 16 percent at ₹4,531.2 crore in Q1FY24 in comparison to ₹5,394.4 crore reported in Q4FY23
Union government undertaking firm Oil India Limited on 8 August released the financial results of June quarter of FY24 and reported a decline in net profit by 10 percent at ₹1,613.4 crore against ₹1,788.3 crore reported in March quarter of FY23.
