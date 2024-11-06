Oil India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 379.29% YOY

Oil India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.72% YoY & profit increased by 379.29% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Oil India Q2 Results Live
Oil India Q2 Results Live

Oil India Q2 Results Live : Oil India has reported its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, announcing a remarkable profit increase of 379.29% year-on-year. This substantial growth comes despite a decline in revenue, which fell by 7.72% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Oil India's revenue saw a more significant decline of 12.99%. However, the company's profit demonstrated resilience with a sequential increase of 6.93%. This reflects the company's ability to manage costs effectively, even amid fluctuating revenues.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have shown a slight increase of 2.16% quarter-on-quarter, but there was a decrease of 3.9% year-on-year, indicating a disciplined approach to spending. Meanwhile, the operating income surged by 27.65% quarter-on-quarter and increased by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 12.4, a decrease of 47.38% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns among investors, despite the overall profit growth.

Over the past week, Oil India has seen a return of 3.37%, with a notable 16.77% return over the last six months, and an outstanding year-to-date return of 99.76%. This performance has contributed to a current market capitalization of 80,614.68 crore.

Oil India's stock performance has been robust, with a 52-week high of 767.9 and a low of 195.47. Analysts remain optimistic, with a consensus recommendation to 'Buy' as of November 6, 2024. Out of 17 analysts covering the company, only one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, while ten analysts have rated it as 'Strong Buy'.

As Oil India continues to navigate its financial landscape, investors will be keenly watching how the company addresses revenue fluctuations while maintaining its impressive profit margins in the upcoming quarters.

Oil India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8135.99350.89-12.99%8816.47-7.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total563.1551.21+2.16%585.97-3.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization607.53553.45+9.77%499.04+21.74%
Total Operating Expense48326762.65-28.55%8159.16-40.78%
Operating Income3303.92588.24+27.65%657.31+402.64%
Net Income Before Taxes2625.712701.47-2.8%707.97+270.88%
Net Income2016.21885.49+6.93%420.66+379.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.411.59+6.99%23.57-47.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2016.2Cr
₹8135.9Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOil India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 379.29% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.80
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.16%)

    Infosys share price

    1,813.40
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    59.6 (3.4%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,600.00
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    24.6 (0.69%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.35
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-1.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,373.40
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    52.6 (3.98%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,318.80
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -14.3 (-1.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.45
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42 (-7.51%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    402.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.25 (-3.65%)

    Timken India share price

    3,318.20
    10:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -101.95 (-2.98%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,141.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -91.2 (-2.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,742.20
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1346.2 (9.35%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,692.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    376.15 (7.07%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,121.15
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    73.3 (7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.