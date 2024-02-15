Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.75% YoY

Oil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.14% & the profit increased by 2.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.78% and the profit increased by 457.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.69% q-o-q & decreased by 6.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 335.98% q-o-q & decreased by 21.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹21.66 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.8% Y-o-Y.

Oil India has delivered -2.32% return in the last 1 week, 68.19% return in the last 6 months, and 26.25% YTD return.

Currently, Oil India has a market cap of ₹50950.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹524.4 & ₹238.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Oil India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10912.61 8816.47 +23.78% 10580.55 +3.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 499.88 585.97 -14.69% 536.91 -6.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 576.08 499.04 +15.44% 529.97 +8.7% Total Operating Expense 8046.89 8159.16 -1.38% 6930.77 +16.1% Operating Income 2865.72 657.31 +335.98% 3649.78 -21.48% Net Income Before Taxes 3266.23 707.97 +361.35% 3264.01 +0.07% Net Income 2347.12 420.66 +457.96% 2284.41 +2.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.66 23.57 -8.08% 21.07 +2.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2347.12Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹10912.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!