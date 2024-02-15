Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.75% YoY

Oil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.14% & the profit increased by 2.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.78% and the profit increased by 457.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.69% q-o-q & decreased by 6.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 335.98% q-o-q & decreased by 21.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.66 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.8% Y-o-Y.
Oil India has delivered -2.32% return in the last 1 week, 68.19% return in the last 6 months, and 26.25% YTD return.
Currently, Oil India has a market cap of ₹50950.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹524.4 & ₹238.45 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Oil India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10912.61
|8816.47
|+23.78%
|10580.55
|+3.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|499.88
|585.97
|-14.69%
|536.91
|-6.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|576.08
|499.04
|+15.44%
|529.97
|+8.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|8046.89
|8159.16
|-1.38%
|6930.77
|+16.1%
|Operating Income
|2865.72
|657.31
|+335.98%
|3649.78
|-21.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3266.23
|707.97
|+361.35%
|3264.01
|+0.07%
|Net Income
|2347.12
|420.66
|+457.96%
|2284.41
|+2.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.66
|23.57
|-8.08%
|21.07
|+2.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2347.12Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹10912.61Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!