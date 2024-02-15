Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.75% YoY

Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.75% YoY

Livemint

Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.14% YoY & profit increased by 2.75% YoY

Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Oil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.14% & the profit increased by 2.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.78% and the profit increased by 457.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.69% q-o-q & decreased by 6.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 335.98% q-o-q & decreased by 21.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.66 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.8% Y-o-Y.

Oil India has delivered -2.32% return in the last 1 week, 68.19% return in the last 6 months, and 26.25% YTD return.

Currently, Oil India has a market cap of 50950.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 524.4 & 238.45 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Oil India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10912.618816.47+23.78%10580.55+3.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total499.88585.97-14.69%536.91-6.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization576.08499.04+15.44%529.97+8.7%
Total Operating Expense8046.898159.16-1.38%6930.77+16.1%
Operating Income2865.72657.31+335.98%3649.78-21.48%
Net Income Before Taxes3266.23707.97+361.35%3264.01+0.07%
Net Income2347.12420.66+457.96%2284.41+2.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.6623.57-8.08%21.07+2.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2347.12Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹10912.61Cr

