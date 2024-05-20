Oil India Ltd reported consolidated net profit of ₹ 2,332.94 crore in January-March -- the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year -- compared with ₹ 1,979.74 crore earning in the same period of the previous financial year

State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Monday reported an 18 per cent rise in net profit in the March quarter on the back of higher prices of crude oil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consolidated net profit of ₹2,332.94 crore in January-March -- the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year -- compared with ₹1,979.74 crore earning in the same period of the previous financial year, according to a stock exchange filing by the nation's second biggest state-owned oil and gas producer.

Higher oil prices led to a 16 per cent rise in turnover to ₹10,375.09 crore.

Earnings from crude oil produced and sold rose 18 per cent but the same from gas dropped 16.5 per cent on lower prices.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024), net profit fell 29 per cent to ₹6,980.45 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OIL said its board approved issue a 1:2 bonus issue (one free share for every two held).

It also approved a final dividend of ₹3.75 per equity share of ₹10 each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of ₹2.50 per share (post-bonus) for 2023-24 fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹3.50 (pre-bonus) and second interim dividend of ₹8.50 (pre-bonus) paid for the fiscal.

