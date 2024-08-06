Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.69% YOY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q1 Results Live : Oil & Natural Gas Corporation announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a 1.68% increase in revenue but a 29.69% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 0.12% decline in revenue and a 1.69% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 3.49% quarter-on-quarter and 10.4% year-on-year.
Operating income went up by 0.66% sequentially but dropped by 40.44% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹7.9, marking a 29.65% decrease from the previous year.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock performance indicates a -6.8% return in the last week, 17.99% return over the past 6 months, and a YTD return of 51.3%.
With a market cap of ₹390303.2 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low are ₹344.7 & ₹172.1 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 06 Aug, 2024, show that out of 25 analysts covering the company, 5 suggest selling, 4 recommend holding, 3 advise buying, and 13 strongly suggest buying.
The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, leans towards buying the stock.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|166576.75
|166770.63
|-0.12%
|163823.59
|+1.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22973.69
|22198.67
|+3.49%
|20809.23
|+10.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8075.47
|7862.89
|+2.7%
|7072.34
|+14.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|152857.95
|153141.66
|-0.19%
|140789.12
|+8.57%
|Operating Income
|13718.8
|13628.97
|+0.66%
|23034.47
|-40.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13981.01
|15228.42
|-8.19%
|23739.08
|-41.11%
|Net Income
|9936.45
|10107.36
|-1.69%
|14133.18
|-29.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.9
|9.07
|-12.92%
|11.23
|-29.65%
