Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.69% YOY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q1 Results Live : Oil & Natural Gas Corporation announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a 1.68% increase in revenue but a 29.69% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 0.12% decline in revenue and a 1.69% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 3.49% quarter-on-quarter and 10.4% year-on-year.

Operating income went up by 0.66% sequentially but dropped by 40.44% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹7.9, marking a 29.65% decrease from the previous year.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock performance indicates a -6.8% return in the last week, 17.99% return over the past 6 months, and a YTD return of 51.3%.

With a market cap of ₹390303.2 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low are ₹344.7 & ₹172.1 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 06 Aug, 2024, show that out of 25 analysts covering the company, 5 suggest selling, 4 recommend holding, 3 advise buying, and 13 strongly suggest buying.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, leans towards buying the stock.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 166576.75 166770.63 -0.12% 163823.59 +1.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22973.69 22198.67 +3.49% 20809.23 +10.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 8075.47 7862.89 +2.7% 7072.34 +14.18% Total Operating Expense 152857.95 153141.66 -0.19% 140789.12 +8.57% Operating Income 13718.8 13628.97 +0.66% 23034.47 -40.44% Net Income Before Taxes 13981.01 15228.42 -8.19% 23739.08 -41.11% Net Income 9936.45 10107.36 -1.69% 14133.18 -29.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.9 9.07 -12.92% 11.23 -29.65%