Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.69% YOY

Livemint

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q1 Results Live

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q1 Results Live : Oil & Natural Gas Corporation announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a 1.68% increase in revenue but a 29.69% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 0.12% decline in revenue and a 1.69% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 3.49% quarter-on-quarter and 10.4% year-on-year.

Operating income went up by 0.66% sequentially but dropped by 40.44% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 7.9, marking a 29.65% decrease from the previous year.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock performance indicates a -6.8% return in the last week, 17.99% return over the past 6 months, and a YTD return of 51.3%.

With a market cap of 390303.2 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low are 344.7 & 172.1 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 06 Aug, 2024, show that out of 25 analysts covering the company, 5 suggest selling, 4 recommend holding, 3 advise buying, and 13 strongly suggest buying.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, leans towards buying the stock.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue166576.75166770.63-0.12%163823.59+1.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22973.6922198.67+3.49%20809.23+10.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization8075.477862.89+2.7%7072.34+14.18%
Total Operating Expense152857.95153141.66-0.19%140789.12+8.57%
Operating Income13718.813628.97+0.66%23034.47-40.44%
Net Income Before Taxes13981.0115228.42-8.19%23739.08-41.11%
Net Income9936.4510107.36-1.69%14133.18-29.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.99.07-12.92%11.23-29.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9936.45Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹166576.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

