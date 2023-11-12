Hello User
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 65.48% YOY

Livemint

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 FY24 Results

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 12.92% & the profit increased by 65.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.35% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.91% q-o-q & decreased by 11.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6% q-o-q & increased by 131.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.86 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 64.42% Y-o-Y.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has delivered 3.49% return in the last 1 week, 15.35% return in last 6 months and 31.31% YTD return.

Currently the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has a market cap of 242422 Cr and 52wk high/low of 198 & 132.9 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 5.75. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue146873.73163823.59-10.35%168656.12-12.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23494.9420809.23+12.91%26624.41-11.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization6698.067072.34-5.29%4442.76+50.76%
Total Operating Expense125220.23140789.12-11.06%159305.78-21.4%
Operating Income21653.523034.47-6%9350.34+131.58%
Net Income Before Taxes22186.923739.08-6.54%9224.42+140.52%
Net Income13734.1114133.18-2.82%8299.37+65.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.8611.23-3.27%6.61+64.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13734.11Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹146873.73Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
