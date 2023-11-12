Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 65.48% YOY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 12.92% & the profit increased by 65.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.35% and the profit decreased by 2.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.91% q-o-q & decreased by 11.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6% q-o-q & increased by 131.58% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹10.86 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 64.42% Y-o-Y.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has delivered 3.49% return in the last 1 week, 15.35% return in last 6 months and 31.31% YTD return.

Currently the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has a market cap of ₹242422 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹198 & ₹132.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹5.75. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 146873.73 163823.59 -10.35% 168656.12 -12.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23494.94 20809.23 +12.91% 26624.41 -11.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 6698.06 7072.34 -5.29% 4442.76 +50.76% Total Operating Expense 125220.23 140789.12 -11.06% 159305.78 -21.4% Operating Income 21653.5 23034.47 -6% 9350.34 +131.58% Net Income Before Taxes 22186.9 23739.08 -6.54% 9224.42 +140.52% Net Income 13734.11 14133.18 -2.82% 8299.37 +65.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.86 11.23 -3.27% 6.61 +64.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13734.11Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹146873.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.