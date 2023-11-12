Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 65.48% YOY
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 12.92% YoY & profit increased by 65.48% YoY
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 12.92% YoY & profit increased by 65.48% YoY
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 12.92% & the profit increased by 65.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.35% and the profit decreased by 2.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.91% q-o-q & decreased by 11.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6% q-o-q & increased by 131.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.86 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 64.42% Y-o-Y.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has delivered 3.49% return in the last 1 week, 15.35% return in last 6 months and 31.31% YTD return.
Currently the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has a market cap of ₹242422 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹198 & ₹132.9 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹5.75. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|146873.73
|163823.59
|-10.35%
|168656.12
|-12.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23494.94
|20809.23
|+12.91%
|26624.41
|-11.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6698.06
|7072.34
|-5.29%
|4442.76
|+50.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|125220.23
|140789.12
|-11.06%
|159305.78
|-21.4%
|Operating Income
|21653.5
|23034.47
|-6%
|9350.34
|+131.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22186.9
|23739.08
|-6.54%
|9224.42
|+140.52%
|Net Income
|13734.11
|14133.18
|-2.82%
|8299.37
|+65.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.86
|11.23
|-3.27%
|6.61
|+64.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13734.11Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹146873.73Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.