Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results 2025:Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q2 results on 31 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 7.8% & the profit decreased by 25.2% YoY. Profit at ₹10272.55 crore and revenue at ₹158329.1 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.95% and the profit increased by 3.38%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.78% q-o-q & decreased by 5.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.36% q-o-q & decreased by 43.21% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹8.17 for Q2 which decreased by 24.77% Y-o-Y.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 15 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q1 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|158329.1
|166576.75
|-4.95%
|146873.73
|+7.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22104.9
|22973.69
|-3.78%
|23494.94
|-5.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8209.01
|8075.47
|+1.65%
|6698.06
|+22.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|146031.27
|152857.95
|-4.47%
|125220.23
|+16.62%
|Operating Income
|12297.83
|13718.8
|-10.36%
|21653.5
|-43.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12700.16
|13981.01
|-9.16%
|22186.9
|-42.76%
|Net Income
|10272.55
|9936.45
|+3.38%
|13734.11
|-25.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.17
|7.9
|+3.42%
|10.86
|-24.77%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.