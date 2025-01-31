Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results 2025:Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q2 results on 31 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 7.8% & the profit decreased by 25.2% YoY. Profit at ₹10272.55 crore and revenue at ₹158329.1 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.95% and the profit increased by 3.38%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.78% q-o-q & decreased by 5.92% Y-o-Y.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results

The operating income was down by 10.36% q-o-q & decreased by 43.21% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹8.17 for Q2 which decreased by 24.77% Y-o-Y.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 15 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials Period Q2 (FY25) Q1 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q2 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 158329.1 166576.75 -4.95% 146873.73 +7.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22104.9 22973.69 -3.78% 23494.94 -5.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 8209.01 8075.47 +1.65% 6698.06 +22.56% Total Operating Expense 146031.27 152857.95 -4.47% 125220.23 +16.62% Operating Income 12297.83 13718.8 -10.36% 21653.5 -43.21% Net Income Before Taxes 12700.16 13981.01 -9.16% 22186.9 -42.76% Net Income 10272.55 9936.45 +3.38% 13734.11 -25.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.17 7.9 +3.42% 10.86 -24.77%