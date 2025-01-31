Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 25.2% YOY, profit at ₹10272.55 crore and revenue at ₹158329.1 crore

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.8% YoY & profit decreased by 25.2% YoY, profit at 10272.55 crore and revenue at 158329.1 crore.

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 05:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results 2025:Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q2 results on 31 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 7.8% & the profit decreased by 25.2% YoY. Profit at 10272.55 crore and revenue at 158329.1 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.95% and the profit increased by 3.38%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.78% q-o-q & decreased by 5.92% Y-o-Y.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results

Advertisement

The operating income was down by 10.36% q-o-q & decreased by 43.21% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 8.17 for Q2 which decreased by 24.77% Y-o-Y.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 15 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2 (FY25)Q1 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue158329.1166576.75-4.95%146873.73+7.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22104.922973.69-3.78%23494.94-5.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization8209.018075.47+1.65%6698.06+22.56%
Total Operating Expense146031.27152857.95-4.47%125220.23+16.62%
Operating Income12297.8313718.8-10.36%21653.5-43.21%
Net Income Before Taxes12700.1613981.01-9.16%22186.9-42.76%
Net Income10272.559936.45+3.38%13734.11-25.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.177.9+3.42%10.86-24.77%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOil & Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 25.2% YOY, profit at ₹10272.55 crore and revenue at ₹158329.1 crore

FAQs

What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

₹10272.55Cr

What is Q2 revenue?

₹158329.1Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 05:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget