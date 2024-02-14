Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.86% YoY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.86% YoY

Livemint

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.15% YoY & profit decreased by 9.86% YoY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.15% & the profit decreased by 9.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.73% and the profit decreased by 24.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.87% q-o-q & decreased by 6.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40.28% q-o-q & decreased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, 44.89% return in the last 6 months, and 25.77% YTD return.

Currently, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has a market cap of 324445.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 275.65 & 145.5 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 4.0. The record date for the dividend is 17 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue165569.06146873.73+12.73%169212.63-2.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22820.2823494.94-2.87%24373.16-6.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization7093.926698.06+5.91%6784.01+4.57%
Total Operating Expense152638.28125220.23+21.9%154134.13-0.97%
Operating Income12930.7821653.5-40.28%15078.5-14.24%
Net Income Before Taxes14516.3822186.9-34.57%15701.97-7.55%
Net Income10356.4413734.11-24.59%11489-9.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.2310.86-24.24%9.13-9.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10356.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹165569.06Cr

