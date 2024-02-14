Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.86% YoY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.15% & the profit decreased by 9.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.73% and the profit decreased by 24.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.87% q-o-q & decreased by 6.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 40.28% q-o-q & decreased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, 44.89% return in the last 6 months, and 25.77% YTD return.
Currently, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has a market cap of ₹324445.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹275.65 & ₹145.5 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 17 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|165569.06
|146873.73
|+12.73%
|169212.63
|-2.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22820.28
|23494.94
|-2.87%
|24373.16
|-6.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7093.92
|6698.06
|+5.91%
|6784.01
|+4.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|152638.28
|125220.23
|+21.9%
|154134.13
|-0.97%
|Operating Income
|12930.78
|21653.5
|-40.28%
|15078.5
|-14.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14516.38
|22186.9
|-34.57%
|15701.97
|-7.55%
|Net Income
|10356.44
|13734.11
|-24.59%
|11489
|-9.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.23
|10.86
|-24.24%
|9.13
|-9.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10356.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹165569.06Cr
