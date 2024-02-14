Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.86% YoY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.15% & the profit decreased by 9.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.73% and the profit decreased by 24.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.87% q-o-q & decreased by 6.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40.28% q-o-q & decreased by 14.24% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, 44.89% return in the last 6 months, and 25.77% YTD return.

Currently, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has a market cap of ₹324445.4 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹275.65 & ₹145.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 17 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 165569.06 146873.73 +12.73% 169212.63 -2.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22820.28 23494.94 -2.87% 24373.16 -6.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 7093.92 6698.06 +5.91% 6784.01 +4.57% Total Operating Expense 152638.28 125220.23 +21.9% 154134.13 -0.97% Operating Income 12930.78 21653.5 -40.28% 15078.5 -14.24% Net Income Before Taxes 14516.38 22186.9 -34.57% 15701.97 -7.55% Net Income 10356.44 13734.11 -24.59% 11489 -9.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.23 10.86 -24.24% 9.13 -9.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10356.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹165569.06Cr

