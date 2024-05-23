Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 172.03% YOY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Oil & Natural Gas Corporation announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a 1.65% increase in revenue and a significant 172.03% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 0.73% growth in revenue but a 2.41% decline in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an increase of 1.39% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 5.4% QoQ and a substantial 99.46% YoY increase.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.07, reflecting a 21.39% decrease YoY.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock performance has been strong, with returns of 2.64% in the last week, 46.5% in the last 6 months, and 36.6% Year-to-Date (YTD).
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹352373.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹292.95 & ₹150.05 respectively.
According to analyst coverage as of 23 May, 2024, out of 26 analysts, 5 recommend selling, 5 recommend holding, 2 recommend buying, and 14 recommend strong buying of the company's stock.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, suggests a 'Buy' rating for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|166770.63
|165569.06
|+0.73%
|164066.72
|+1.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22198.67
|22820.28
|-2.72%
|21894.82
|+1.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7862.89
|7093.92
|+10.84%
|6719.19
|+17.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|153141.66
|152638.28
|+0.33%
|157233.85
|-2.6%
|Operating Income
|13628.97
|12930.78
|+5.4%
|6832.88
|+99.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15228.42
|14516.38
|+4.91%
|5903.77
|+157.94%
|Net Income
|10107.36
|10356.44
|-2.41%
|3715.48
|+172.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.07
|8.23
|+10.24%
|11.54
|-21.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10107.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹166770.63Cr
