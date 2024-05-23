Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 172.03% YOY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.65% YoY & profit increased by 172.03% YoY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Oil & Natural Gas Corporation announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a 1.65% increase in revenue and a significant 172.03% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 0.73% growth in revenue but a 2.41% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an increase of 1.39% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 5.4% QoQ and a substantial 99.46% YoY increase.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.07, reflecting a 21.39% decrease YoY.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock performance has been strong, with returns of 2.64% in the last week, 46.5% in the last 6 months, and 36.6% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹352373.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹292.95 & ₹150.05 respectively.

According to analyst coverage as of 23 May, 2024, out of 26 analysts, 5 recommend selling, 5 recommend holding, 2 recommend buying, and 14 recommend strong buying of the company's stock.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, suggests a 'Buy' rating for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 166770.63 165569.06 +0.73% 164066.72 +1.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22198.67 22820.28 -2.72% 21894.82 +1.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 7862.89 7093.92 +10.84% 6719.19 +17.02% Total Operating Expense 153141.66 152638.28 +0.33% 157233.85 -2.6% Operating Income 13628.97 12930.78 +5.4% 6832.88 +99.46% Net Income Before Taxes 15228.42 14516.38 +4.91% 5903.77 +157.94% Net Income 10107.36 10356.44 -2.41% 3715.48 +172.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.07 8.23 +10.24% 11.54 -21.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10107.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹166770.63Cr

