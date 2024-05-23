Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 172.03% YOY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 172.03% YOY

Livemint

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.65% YoY & profit increased by 172.03% YoY

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Oil & Natural Gas Corporation announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a 1.65% increase in revenue and a significant 172.03% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 0.73% growth in revenue but a 2.41% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an increase of 1.39% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 5.4% QoQ and a substantial 99.46% YoY increase.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 9.07, reflecting a 21.39% decrease YoY.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's stock performance has been strong, with returns of 2.64% in the last week, 46.5% in the last 6 months, and 36.6% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 352373.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 292.95 & 150.05 respectively.

According to analyst coverage as of 23 May, 2024, out of 26 analysts, 5 recommend selling, 5 recommend holding, 2 recommend buying, and 14 recommend strong buying of the company's stock.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, suggests a 'Buy' rating for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue166770.63165569.06+0.73%164066.72+1.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22198.6722820.28-2.72%21894.82+1.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization7862.897093.92+10.84%6719.19+17.02%
Total Operating Expense153141.66152638.28+0.33%157233.85-2.6%
Operating Income13628.9712930.78+5.4%6832.88+99.46%
Net Income Before Taxes15228.4214516.38+4.91%5903.77+157.94%
Net Income10107.3610356.44-2.41%3715.48+172.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.078.23+10.24%11.54-21.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10107.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹166770.63Cr

