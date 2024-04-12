Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.85% YOY

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.85% YOY

Livemint

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.79% YoY & loss decreased by 64.85% YoY

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Q4 FY24 Results Live

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B declared their Q4 FY24 results on 09 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.79% & the loss decreased by 64.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 46.79% and the loss increased by 166.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.04% q-o-q & increased by 26.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.14% q-o-q & decreased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 106.62% Y-o-Y.

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 36.29% return in last 6 months and -7.3% YTD return.

Currently, OK PLAY INDIA ORD B has a market cap of 455.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 21.5 & 8.34 respectively.

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue60.0840.93+46.79%53.26+12.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.625.81+14.04%5.25+26.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.113.2+28.61%2.92+41.12%
Total Operating Expense54.7135.62+53.59%46.6+17.4%
Operating Income5.375.31+1.14%6.66-19.43%
Net Income Before Taxes1.911.75+9.22%2.77-30.98%
Net Income-0.711.07-166.73%-2.03+64.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.03-79.18%-0.09+106.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹60.08Cr

