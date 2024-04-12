OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.85% YOY

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B declared their Q4 FY24 results on 09 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.79% & the loss decreased by 64.85% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 46.79% and the loss increased by 166.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.04% q-o-q & increased by 26.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.14% q-o-q & decreased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 106.62% Y-o-Y.
OK PLAY INDIA ORD B has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 36.29% return in last 6 months and -7.3% YTD return.
Currently, OK PLAY INDIA ORD B has a market cap of ₹455.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹21.5 & ₹8.34 respectively.
OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60.08
|40.93
|+46.79%
|53.26
|+12.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.62
|5.81
|+14.04%
|5.25
|+26.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.11
|3.2
|+28.61%
|2.92
|+41.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|54.71
|35.62
|+53.59%
|46.6
|+17.4%
|Operating Income
|5.37
|5.31
|+1.14%
|6.66
|-19.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.91
|1.75
|+9.22%
|2.77
|-30.98%
|Net Income
|-0.71
|1.07
|-166.73%
|-2.03
|+64.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|-79.18%
|-0.09
|+106.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹60.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!