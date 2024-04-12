OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Q4 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.85% YOY

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.79% YoY & loss decreased by 64.85% YoY

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B declared their Q4 FY24 results on 09 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.79% & the loss decreased by 64.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 46.79% and the loss increased by 166.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.04% q-o-q & increased by 26.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.14% q-o-q & decreased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 106.62% Y-o-Y.

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 36.29% return in last 6 months and -7.3% YTD return.

Currently, OK PLAY INDIA ORD B has a market cap of ₹455.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹21.5 & ₹8.34 respectively.

OK PLAY INDIA ORD B Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60.08 40.93 +46.79% 53.26 +12.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.62 5.81 +14.04% 5.25 +26.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.11 3.2 +28.61% 2.92 +41.12% Total Operating Expense 54.71 35.62 +53.59% 46.6 +17.4% Operating Income 5.37 5.31 +1.14% 6.66 -19.43% Net Income Before Taxes 1.91 1.75 +9.22% 2.77 -30.98% Net Income -0.71 1.07 -166.73% -2.03 +64.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.03 -79.18% -0.09 +106.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.71Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹60.08Cr

