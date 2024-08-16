Ok Play India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 139.81% YOY

Ok Play India Q1 Results Live : Ok Play India Q1 Results Live: Ok Play India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.95% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant increase of 139.81% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.73% and the profit increased by an astounding 221.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 8.82% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 10.2% compared to the same period last year. This indicates that while the company managed to cut down on some operational costs in the short term, there was an overall increase in such expenses over the year.

Despite the impressive profit growth, the operating income was down by 122.91% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 132.03% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company was able to generate higher profits, its core business operations faced significant challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, which marked an increase of 82.98% year-over-year. This shows that the company has been able to deliver better returns to its shareholders compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Ok Play India has delivered a -1.01% return in the last week, a -20.07% return over the last 6 months, and a -18.53% year-to-date return. This indicates a challenging period for the company's stock in the financial markets.

Currently, Ok Play India has a market capitalization of ₹400.01 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹21.5, while its 52-week low is ₹9.7, reflecting the volatility and fluctuations in its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ok Play India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.81 60.08 -33.73% 43.25 -7.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.04 6.62 -8.82% 5.48 +10.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.67 4.11 -10.91% 2.98 +22.84% Total Operating Expense 41.04 54.71 -24.98% 39.41 +4.14% Operating Income -1.23 5.37 -122.91% 3.84 -132.03% Net Income Before Taxes 1.02 1.91 -46.33% 0.53 +92.63% Net Income 0.87 -0.71 +221.82% 0.36 +139.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.02 +5.54% 0.01 +82.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.87Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹39.81Cr

