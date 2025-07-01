Ola Electric’s Q1 sales halve as TVS, Bajaj edge ahead in two-wheeler EV race
Overall, the electric two-wheeler market grew 31% y-o-y in the first quarter to 291,294 units. TVS held 24% market share, Bajaj 22%, while Ola Electric held 20% market share.
Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Mobility Ltd began FY26 on a weak note with its electric two-wheeler sales falling around 47% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 57,000 in the first quarter (April-June), data from the government’s Vahan portal showed. Alongside, its market share has fallen to around 20% in Q1 from nearly 50% in Q1 of FY25.