“In the last quarter or two, we have lost market share as market penetration grew slower than we expected and competitive intensity increased significantly across all levers of distribution, product and pricing," Aggarwal told analysts. “But industry is today at a state where roughly the top three players are equal, give or take here and there a little bit. And now I believe the scooter EV industry is going to enter a phase where genuine product and innovation will start winning as well as balancing profitability and growth."