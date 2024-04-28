Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.23% YOY

Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.23% YOY

Livemint

Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 23.17% YoY & profit decreased by 49.23% YoY

Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live

Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : Olectra Greentech declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.17% & the profit decreased by 49.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.59% and the profit decreased by 49.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.38% q-o-q & increased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.48% q-o-q & decreased by 39.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.67 for Q4 which decreased by 49.28% Y-o-Y.

Olectra Greentech has delivered 1.99% return in the last 1 week, 70.49% return in last 6 months and 34.23% YTD return.

Currently the Olectra Greentech has a market cap of 14838.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2221.95 & 622.25 respectively.

Olectra Greentech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue288.81342.14-15.59%375.91-23.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.3118.33+5.38%14.84+30.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.679.2+5.08%9.13+5.98%
Total Operating Expense264.02302.49-12.72%335.06-21.2%
Operating Income24.7939.65-37.48%40.85-39.33%
Net Income Before Taxes20.1133.84-40.56%35.06-42.63%
Net Income13.7126.99-49.19%27.01-49.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.673.29-49.24%3.29-49.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹288.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.