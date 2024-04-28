Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.23% YOY

Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : Olectra Greentech declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.17% & the profit decreased by 49.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.59% and the profit decreased by 49.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.38% q-o-q & increased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.48% q-o-q & decreased by 39.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.67 for Q4 which decreased by 49.28% Y-o-Y.

Olectra Greentech has delivered 1.99% return in the last 1 week, 70.49% return in last 6 months and 34.23% YTD return.

Currently the Olectra Greentech has a market cap of ₹14838.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2221.95 & ₹622.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Olectra Greentech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 288.81 342.14 -15.59% 375.91 -23.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.31 18.33 +5.38% 14.84 +30.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.67 9.2 +5.08% 9.13 +5.98% Total Operating Expense 264.02 302.49 -12.72% 335.06 -21.2% Operating Income 24.79 39.65 -37.48% 40.85 -39.33% Net Income Before Taxes 20.11 33.84 -40.56% 35.06 -42.63% Net Income 13.71 26.99 -49.19% 27.01 -49.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.67 3.29 -49.24% 3.29 -49.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹288.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!