Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.23% YOY

Olectra Greentech Q4 Results Live : Olectra Greentech declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.17% & the profit decreased by 49.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.59% and the profit decreased by 49.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.38% q-o-q & increased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 37.48% q-o-q & decreased by 39.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.67 for Q4 which decreased by 49.28% Y-o-Y.
Olectra Greentech has delivered 1.99% return in the last 1 week, 70.49% return in last 6 months and 34.23% YTD return.
Currently the Olectra Greentech has a market cap of ₹14838.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2221.95 & ₹622.25 respectively.
Olectra Greentech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|288.81
|342.14
|-15.59%
|375.91
|-23.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.31
|18.33
|+5.38%
|14.84
|+30.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.67
|9.2
|+5.08%
|9.13
|+5.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|264.02
|302.49
|-12.72%
|335.06
|-21.2%
|Operating Income
|24.79
|39.65
|-37.48%
|40.85
|-39.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.11
|33.84
|-40.56%
|35.06
|-42.63%
|Net Income
|13.71
|26.99
|-49.19%
|27.01
|-49.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.67
|3.29
|-49.24%
|3.29
|-49.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹288.81Cr
