Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Omax Auto Q1 Results: Net loss narrows to 1.15 crore, revenue up marginally
Omax Auto Q1 Results: Omax Autos announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 26, reporting a net loss of 1.15 crore, compared to a loss of 4.95 crore in the corresponding period last year.

 

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:46 PM IST
