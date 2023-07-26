Omax Auto Q1 Results: Net loss narrows to ₹1.15 crore, revenue up marginally1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Omax Auto Q1 Results: Omax Autos announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 26, reporting a net loss of ₹1.15 crore, compared to a loss of ₹4.95 crore in the corresponding period last year.
