Omax Autos Q1 results : profit at ₹2.65Cr, Revenue increased by 17.78% YoY

Omax Autos Q1 results : Revenue increased by 17.78% YoY & profit at ₹ 2.65Cr

Omax Autos Q1 Results Live : Omax Autos declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.78% & the profit came at ₹2.65cr. It is noteworthy that Omax Autos had declared a loss of ₹1.16cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.03%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.72% q-o-q & increased by 7.47% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 60.68% q-o-q & increased by 484.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.24 for Q1 which increased by 329.63% Y-o-Y.

Omax Autos has delivered 5.57% return in the last 1 week, 73.31% return in the last 6 months and 136.11% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Omax Autos has a market cap of ₹327.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹168 & ₹49 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹1.0. The ex-dividend date will be 22 Aug, 2024.

Omax Autos Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 84.2 103.99 -19.03% 71.49 +17.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.6 6.81 -17.72% 5.21 +7.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.16 5.26 -1.83% 5.52 -6.45% Total Operating Expense 82.78 100.36 -17.52% 71.25 +16.18% Operating Income 1.43 3.63 -60.68% 0.24 +484.82% Net Income Before Taxes 3.91 26.31 -85.14% -1.21 +423.54% Net Income 2.65 16.59 -84.03% -1.16 +328.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.24 1.12 +10.5% -0.54 +329.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.65Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹84.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}