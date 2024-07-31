Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Omax Autos Q1 results : profit at 2.65Cr, Revenue increased by 17.78% YoY

Omax Autos Q1 results : profit at ₹2.65Cr, Revenue increased by 17.78% YoY

Omax Autos Q1 results : Revenue increased by 17.78% YoY & profit at 2.65Cr

Omax Autos Q1 Results Live

Omax Autos Q1 Results Live : Omax Autos declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.78% & the profit came at 2.65cr. It is noteworthy that Omax Autos had declared a loss of 1.16cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.72% q-o-q & increased by 7.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.68% q-o-q & increased by 484.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.24 for Q1 which increased by 329.63% Y-o-Y.

Omax Autos has delivered 5.57% return in the last 1 week, 73.31% return in the last 6 months and 136.11% YTD return.

Currently, Omax Autos has a market cap of 327.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 168 & 49 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of 1.0. The ex-dividend date will be 22 Aug, 2024.

Omax Autos Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue84.2103.99-19.03%71.49+17.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.66.81-17.72%5.21+7.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.165.26-1.83%5.52-6.45%
Total Operating Expense82.78100.36-17.52%71.25+16.18%
Operating Income1.433.63-60.68%0.24+484.82%
Net Income Before Taxes3.9126.31-85.14%-1.21+423.54%
Net Income2.6516.59-84.03%-1.16+328.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.241.12+10.5%-0.54+329.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.65Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹84.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

