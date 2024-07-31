Omax Autos Q1 results : profit at ₹2.65Cr, Revenue increased by 17.78% YoY

Omax Autos Q1 Results Live : Omax Autos declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.78% & the profit came at ₹2.65cr. It is noteworthy that Omax Autos had declared a loss of ₹1.16cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.03%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.72% q-o-q & increased by 7.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 60.68% q-o-q & increased by 484.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.24 for Q1 which increased by 329.63% Y-o-Y.
Omax Autos has delivered 5.57% return in the last 1 week, 73.31% return in the last 6 months and 136.11% YTD return.
Currently, Omax Autos has a market cap of ₹327.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹168 & ₹49 respectively.
The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹1.0. The ex-dividend date will be 22 Aug, 2024.
Omax Autos Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|84.2
|103.99
|-19.03%
|71.49
|+17.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.6
|6.81
|-17.72%
|5.21
|+7.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.16
|5.26
|-1.83%
|5.52
|-6.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|82.78
|100.36
|-17.52%
|71.25
|+16.18%
|Operating Income
|1.43
|3.63
|-60.68%
|0.24
|+484.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.91
|26.31
|-85.14%
|-1.21
|+423.54%
|Net Income
|2.65
|16.59
|-84.03%
|-1.16
|+328.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.24
|1.12
|+10.5%
|-0.54
|+329.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.65Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹84.2Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar