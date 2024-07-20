One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 134.99% YOY

One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.87% YoY & loss increased by 134.99% YoY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live

One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : One 97 Communications declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.87% & the loss increased by 134.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 33.77% and the loss increased by 52.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.8% q-o-q & decreased by 14.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 50.2% q-o-q & decreased by 114.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -13 for Q1 which decreased by 116.67% Y-o-Y.

One 97 Communications has delivered -4.68% return in the last 1 week, -40.97% return in last 6 months and -29.92% YTD return.

Currently the One 97 Communications has a market cap of 28333.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 998.3 & 310 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

One 97 Communications Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1501.62267.1-33.77%2341.6-35.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1173.91233.1-4.8%1371.4-14.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization178.4195.6-8.79%159.1+12.13%
Total Operating Expense2472.22913.3-15.14%2793.4-11.5%
Operating Income-970.6-646.2-50.2%-451.8-114.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-838.6-536.4-56.34%-354-136.89%
Net Income-838.9-549.6-52.64%-357-134.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS-13-6.58-97.49%-6-116.67%
FAQs
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
