One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 134.99% YOY

One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : One 97 Communications declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.87% & the loss increased by 134.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 33.77% and the loss increased by 52.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.8% q-o-q & decreased by 14.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 50.2% q-o-q & decreased by 114.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-13 for Q1 which decreased by 116.67% Y-o-Y.
One 97 Communications has delivered -4.68% return in the last 1 week, -40.97% return in last 6 months and -29.92% YTD return.
Currently the One 97 Communications has a market cap of ₹28333.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹998.3 & ₹310 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
One 97 Communications Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1501.6
|2267.1
|-33.77%
|2341.6
|-35.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1173.9
|1233.1
|-4.8%
|1371.4
|-14.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|178.4
|195.6
|-8.79%
|159.1
|+12.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|2472.2
|2913.3
|-15.14%
|2793.4
|-11.5%
|Operating Income
|-970.6
|-646.2
|-50.2%
|-451.8
|-114.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-838.6
|-536.4
|-56.34%
|-354
|-136.89%
|Net Income
|-838.9
|-549.6
|-52.64%
|-357
|-134.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-13
|-6.58
|-97.49%
|-6
|-116.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-838.9Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1501.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar