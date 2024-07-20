One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 134.99% YOY

One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.87% YoY & loss increased by 134.99% YoY

One 97 Communications Q1 Results Live : One 97 Communications declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.87% & the loss increased by 134.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 33.77% and the loss increased by 52.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.8% q-o-q & decreased by 14.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 50.2% q-o-q & decreased by 114.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-13 for Q1 which decreased by 116.67% Y-o-Y.

One 97 Communications has delivered -4.68% return in the last 1 week, -40.97% return in last 6 months and -29.92% YTD return.

Currently the One 97 Communications has a market cap of ₹28333.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹998.3 & ₹310 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

One 97 Communications Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1501.6 2267.1 -33.77% 2341.6 -35.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1173.9 1233.1 -4.8% 1371.4 -14.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 178.4 195.6 -8.79% 159.1 +12.13% Total Operating Expense 2472.2 2913.3 -15.14% 2793.4 -11.5% Operating Income -970.6 -646.2 -50.2% -451.8 -114.83% Net Income Before Taxes -838.6 -536.4 -56.34% -354 -136.89% Net Income -838.9 -549.6 -52.64% -357 -134.99% Diluted Normalized EPS -13 -6.58 -97.49% -6 -116.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-838.9Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1501.6Cr

