One 97 Communications Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 49.13% YOY
One 97 Communications, the leading communications company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 31.59% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company managed to reduce its loss by 49.13% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, One 97 Communications experienced a steady growth in revenue, with a 7.56% increase. The company also managed to decrease its loss by 18.63% during the same period.
One 97 Communications witnessed an increase in its Selling, general & administrative expenses, with a rise of 5.32% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 13.58%.
The operating income of One 97 Communications saw a positive growth of 7.75% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the operating income increased by 35.09%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹-4.94, indicating a significant increase of 45.15% compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, One 97 Communications delivered a return of 1.14% in the last 1 week, 47.44% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 82.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of 22 Oct, 2023, One 97 Communications has a market capitalization of ₹61438.23 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹983.55 and ₹438.35 respectively.
According to the analysts' ratings, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, is to Strong Buy the shares of One 97 Communications.
One 97 Communications Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2518.6
|2341.6
|+7.56%
|1914
|+31.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1444.3
|1371.4
|+5.32%
|1271.6
|+13.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|180.1
|159.1
|+13.2%
|104.3
|+72.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2935.4
|2793.4
|+5.08%
|2556.1
|+14.84%
|Operating Income
|-416.8
|-451.8
|+7.75%
|-642.1
|+35.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-279
|-354
|+21.19%
|-557
|+49.91%
|Net Income
|-290.5
|-357
|+18.63%
|-571.1
|+49.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.94
|-6
|+17.73%
|-9
|+45.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-290.5Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2518.6Cr
