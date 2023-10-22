One 97 Communications Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 49.13% YOY

One 97 Communications, the leading communications company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 31.59% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company managed to reduce its loss by 49.13% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, One 97 Communications experienced a steady growth in revenue, with a 7.56% increase. The company also managed to decrease its loss by 18.63% during the same period.

One 97 Communications witnessed an increase in its Selling, general & administrative expenses, with a rise of 5.32% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 13.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of One 97 Communications saw a positive growth of 7.75% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the operating income increased by 35.09%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹-4.94, indicating a significant increase of 45.15% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, One 97 Communications delivered a return of 1.14% in the last 1 week, 47.44% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 82.38% year-to-date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 22 Oct, 2023, One 97 Communications has a market capitalization of ₹61438.23 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹983.55 and ₹438.35 respectively.

According to the analysts' ratings, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, is to Strong Buy the shares of One 97 Communications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One 97 Communications Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2518.6 2341.6 +7.56% 1914 +31.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1444.3 1371.4 +5.32% 1271.6 +13.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 180.1 159.1 +13.2% 104.3 +72.67% Total Operating Expense 2935.4 2793.4 +5.08% 2556.1 +14.84% Operating Income -416.8 -451.8 +7.75% -642.1 +35.09% Net Income Before Taxes -279 -354 +21.19% -557 +49.91% Net Income -290.5 -357 +18.63% -571.1 +49.13% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.94 -6 +17.73% -9 +45.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-290.5Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2518.6Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!