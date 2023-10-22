Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  One 97 Communications Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 49.13% YOY

One 97 Communications Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 49.13% YOY

Livemint

One 97 Communications Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 31.59% YoY & loss decreased by 49.13% YoY

One 97 Communications Q2 FY24 Results

One 97 Communications, the leading communications company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 31.59% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company managed to reduce its loss by 49.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, One 97 Communications experienced a steady growth in revenue, with a 7.56% increase. The company also managed to decrease its loss by 18.63% during the same period.

One 97 Communications witnessed an increase in its Selling, general & administrative expenses, with a rise of 5.32% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 13.58%.

The operating income of One 97 Communications saw a positive growth of 7.75% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the operating income increased by 35.09%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at -4.94, indicating a significant increase of 45.15% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, One 97 Communications delivered a return of 1.14% in the last 1 week, 47.44% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 82.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, One 97 Communications has a market capitalization of 61438.23 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 983.55 and 438.35 respectively.

According to the analysts' ratings, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, is to Strong Buy the shares of One 97 Communications.

One 97 Communications Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2518.62341.6+7.56%1914+31.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1444.31371.4+5.32%1271.6+13.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization180.1159.1+13.2%104.3+72.67%
Total Operating Expense2935.42793.4+5.08%2556.1+14.84%
Operating Income-416.8-451.8+7.75%-642.1+35.09%
Net Income Before Taxes-279-354+21.19%-557+49.91%
Net Income-290.5-357+18.63%-571.1+49.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.94-6+17.73%-9+45.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-290.5Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2518.6Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
