One 97 Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.93% YoY

One 97 Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 38.23% & the loss decreased by 43.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.18% and the loss decreased by 24.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.25% q-o-q and increased by 24.79% YoY.

The operating income was up by 13.53% q-o-q and increased by 20.74% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-3.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.65% YoY.

One 97 Communications has delivered 10.14% return in the last 1 week, -11.4% return in the last 6 months, and 18.7% YTD return.

Currently, One 97 Communications has a market cap of ₹47904.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹998.3 and ₹508.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

One 97 Communications Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2850.5 2518.6 +13.18% 2062.2 +38.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1462.4 1444.3 +1.25% 1171.9 +24.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 200.9 180.1 +11.55% 124 +62.02% Total Operating Expense 3210.9 2935.4 +9.39% 2516.9 +27.57% Operating Income -360.4 -416.8 +13.53% -454.7 +20.74% Net Income Before Taxes -221 -279 +20.79% -377.1 +41.39% Net Income -219.8 -290.5 +24.34% -392 +43.93% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.46 -4.94 +29.88% -6.04 +42.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-219.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2850.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!