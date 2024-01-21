Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  One 97 Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.93% YoY

One 97 Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.93% YoY

Livemint

One 97 Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 38.23% YoY & loss decreased by 43.93% YoY

One 97 Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live

One 97 Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 38.23% & the loss decreased by 43.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.18% and the loss decreased by 24.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.25% q-o-q and increased by 24.79% YoY.

The operating income was up by 13.53% q-o-q and increased by 20.74% YoY.

The EPS is -3.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.65% YoY.

One 97 Communications has delivered 10.14% return in the last 1 week, -11.4% return in the last 6 months, and 18.7% YTD return.

Currently, One 97 Communications has a market cap of 47904.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 998.3 and 508.1 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

One 97 Communications Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2850.52518.6+13.18%2062.2+38.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1462.41444.3+1.25%1171.9+24.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization200.9180.1+11.55%124+62.02%
Total Operating Expense3210.92935.4+9.39%2516.9+27.57%
Operating Income-360.4-416.8+13.53%-454.7+20.74%
Net Income Before Taxes-221-279+20.79%-377.1+41.39%
Net Income-219.8-290.5+24.34%-392+43.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.46-4.94+29.88%-6.04+42.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-219.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2850.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.