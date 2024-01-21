One 97 Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.93% YoY

One 97 Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 38.23% & the loss decreased by 43.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.18% and the loss decreased by 24.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.25% q-o-q and increased by 24.79% YoY.
The operating income was up by 13.53% q-o-q and increased by 20.74% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-3.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.65% YoY.
One 97 Communications has delivered 10.14% return in the last 1 week, -11.4% return in the last 6 months, and 18.7% YTD return.
Currently, One 97 Communications has a market cap of ₹47904.11 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹998.3 and ₹508.1 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
One 97 Communications Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2850.5
|2518.6
|+13.18%
|2062.2
|+38.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1462.4
|1444.3
|+1.25%
|1171.9
|+24.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|200.9
|180.1
|+11.55%
|124
|+62.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|3210.9
|2935.4
|+9.39%
|2516.9
|+27.57%
|Operating Income
|-360.4
|-416.8
|+13.53%
|-454.7
|+20.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-221
|-279
|+20.79%
|-377.1
|+41.39%
|Net Income
|-219.8
|-290.5
|+24.34%
|-392
|+43.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.46
|-4.94
|+29.88%
|-6.04
|+42.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-219.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2850.5Cr
