One 97 Communications Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 5.23% YOY, loss at ₹208.3 crore and revenue at ₹1827.8 crore

One 97 Communications Q3 Results 2025:One 97 Communications declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 35.88% & the loss decreased by 5.23% YoY, with a loss at ₹208.3 crore and revenue at ₹1827.8 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 10.14% while the loss increased by 122.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.95% q-o-q and decreased by 38.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 150.78% q-o-q and decreased by 7.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.27 for Q3 which increased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.
One 97 Communications has delivered 13.79% return in the last week, 98.61% return in the last 6 months and -11.72% YTD return.
Currently, One 97 Communications has a market cap of ₹57288.53 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹1062.95 & ₹310 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2025, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
One 97 Communications Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1827.8
|1659.5
|+10.14%
|2850.5
|-35.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|897.2
|985.4
|-8.95%
|1462.4
|-38.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|165.3
|178.6
|-7.45%
|200.9
|-17.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|2215.5
|896
|+147.27%
|3210.9
|-31%
|Operating Income
|-387.7
|763.5
|-150.78%
|-360.4
|-7.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-203.5
|938.9
|-121.67%
|-221
|+7.92%
|Net Income
|-208.3
|928.3
|-122.44%
|-219.8
|+5.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.27
|0.83
|-493.98%
|-3.46
|+5.49%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-208.3Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1827.8Cr