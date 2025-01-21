One 97 Communications Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 5.23% YOY, loss at ₹208.3 crore and revenue at ₹1827.8 crore

One 97 Communications Q3 Results 2025:One 97 Communications declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 35.88% & the loss decreased by 5.23% YoY, with a loss at ₹208.3 crore and revenue at ₹1827.8 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 10.14% while the loss increased by 122.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.95% q-o-q and decreased by 38.65% Y-o-Y.

One 97 Communications Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 150.78% q-o-q and decreased by 7.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.27 for Q3 which increased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.

One 97 Communications has delivered 13.79% return in the last week, 98.61% return in the last 6 months and -11.72% YTD return.

Currently, One 97 Communications has a market cap of ₹57288.53 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹1062.95 & ₹310 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

One 97 Communications Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1827.8 1659.5 +10.14% 2850.5 -35.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 897.2 985.4 -8.95% 1462.4 -38.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 165.3 178.6 -7.45% 200.9 -17.72% Total Operating Expense 2215.5 896 +147.27% 3210.9 -31% Operating Income -387.7 763.5 -150.78% -360.4 -7.57% Net Income Before Taxes -203.5 938.9 -121.67% -221 +7.92% Net Income -208.3 928.3 -122.44% -219.8 +5.23% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.27 0.83 -493.98% -3.46 +5.49%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.