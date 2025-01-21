One 97 Communications Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 5.23% YOY, loss at ₹208.3 crore and revenue at ₹1827.8 crore

Published21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
One 97 Communications Q3 Results 2025:One 97 Communications declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 35.88% & the loss decreased by 5.23% YoY, with a loss at 208.3 crore and revenue at 1827.8 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 10.14% while the loss increased by 122.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.95% q-o-q and decreased by 38.65% Y-o-Y.

One 97 Communications Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 150.78% q-o-q and decreased by 7.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.27 for Q3 which increased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.

One 97 Communications has delivered 13.79% return in the last week, 98.61% return in the last 6 months and -11.72% YTD return.

Currently, One 97 Communications has a market cap of 57288.53 Cr and 52-week high/low of 1062.95 & 310 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

One 97 Communications Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1827.81659.5+10.14%2850.5-35.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total897.2985.4-8.95%1462.4-38.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization165.3178.6-7.45%200.9-17.72%
Total Operating Expense2215.5896+147.27%3210.9-31%
Operating Income-387.7763.5-150.78%-360.4-7.57%
Net Income Before Taxes-203.5938.9-121.67%-221+7.92%
Net Income-208.3928.3-122.44%-219.8+5.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.270.83-493.98%-3.46+5.49%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-208.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1827.8Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
