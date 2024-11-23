One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024 on 23 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 227.98% YOY, profit at ₹2.27 crore and revenue at ₹19.41 crore

One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024:One Global Service Provider declared their Q2 results on 23 Nov, 2024, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 66.66% year-over-year, with profit skyrocketing by an impressive 227.98%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹2.27 crore, while revenue reached ₹19.41 crore.
When compared to the previous quarter, One Global Service Provider experienced significant growth, with revenue growing by 43.17% and profit increasing by 28.92%. This consistent upward trajectory reflects the company's robust operational strategy and market positioning.
Despite the impressive results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 23.82% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.74% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could impact future profitability.
The operating income for the quarter showed a notable increase as well, up by 28.94% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 229.6% year-over-year, highlighting the company's strong revenue generation capabilities.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹3.19, which marked a 228.87% increase compared to the same period last year, further underscoring the company's strong financial health.
In terms of market performance, One Global Service Provider has delivered a remarkable return of 14.53% over the last week, 83.39% over the last six months, and an astounding 313.04% return year-to-date, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, One Global Service Provider boasts a market capitalization of ₹120.14 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹185 and ₹36.5 respectively, reflecting the volatility and strong demand for the company's shares in the market.
One Global Service Provider Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.41
|13.56
|+43.17%
|11.65
|+66.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.37
|0.3
|+23.82%
|0.32
|+17.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|+1.17%
|0.06
|-26.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.39
|11.21
|+46.15%
|10.73
|+52.72%
|Operating Income
|3.03
|2.35
|+28.94%
|0.92
|+229.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.03
|2.35
|+28.94%
|0.92
|+229.61%
|Net Income
|2.27
|1.76
|+28.92%
|0.69
|+227.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.19
|2.47
|+29.15%
|0.97
|+228.87%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess