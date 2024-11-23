One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024 on 23 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 227.98% YOY, profit at ₹2.27 crore and revenue at ₹19.41 crore

One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024 on 23 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 66.66% YoY & profit increased by 227.98% YoY, profit at ₹ 2.27 crore and revenue at ₹ 19.41 crore

One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024:One Global Service Provider declared their Q2 results on 23 Nov, 2024, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 66.66% year-over-year, with profit skyrocketing by an impressive 227.98%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹2.27 crore, while revenue reached ₹19.41 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, One Global Service Provider experienced significant growth, with revenue growing by 43.17% and profit increasing by 28.92%. This consistent upward trajectory reflects the company's robust operational strategy and market positioning.

Despite the impressive results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 23.82% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.74% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could impact future profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income for the quarter showed a notable increase as well, up by 28.94% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 229.6% year-over-year, highlighting the company's strong revenue generation capabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹3.19, which marked a 228.87% increase compared to the same period last year, further underscoring the company's strong financial health.

In terms of market performance, One Global Service Provider has delivered a remarkable return of 14.53% over the last week, 83.39% over the last six months, and an astounding 313.04% return year-to-date, indicating strong investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, One Global Service Provider boasts a market capitalization of ₹120.14 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹185 and ₹36.5 respectively, reflecting the volatility and strong demand for the company's shares in the market.

One Global Service Provider Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.41 13.56 +43.17% 11.65 +66.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.37 0.3 +23.82% 0.32 +17.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 +1.17% 0.06 -26.06% Total Operating Expense 16.39 11.21 +46.15% 10.73 +52.72% Operating Income 3.03 2.35 +28.94% 0.92 +229.6% Net Income Before Taxes 3.03 2.35 +28.94% 0.92 +229.61% Net Income 2.27 1.76 +28.92% 0.69 +227.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.19 2.47 +29.15% 0.97 +228.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.27Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹19.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.