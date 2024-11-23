Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024 on 23 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 227.98% YOY, profit at 2.27 crore and revenue at 19.41 crore

One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024 on 23 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 227.98% YOY, profit at ₹2.27 crore and revenue at ₹19.41 crore

Livemint

One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024 on 23 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 66.66% YoY & profit increased by 227.98% YoY, profit at 2.27 crore and revenue at 19.41 crore

One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024 on 23 Nov, 2024

One Global Service Provider Q2 Results 2024:One Global Service Provider declared their Q2 results on 23 Nov, 2024, showcasing a remarkable financial performance. The company's topline surged by 66.66% year-over-year, with profit skyrocketing by an impressive 227.98%. The profit for the quarter stood at 2.27 crore, while revenue reached 19.41 crore.

When compared to the previous quarter, One Global Service Provider experienced significant growth, with revenue growing by 43.17% and profit increasing by 28.92%. This consistent upward trajectory reflects the company's robust operational strategy and market positioning.

Despite the impressive results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 23.82% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.74% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could impact future profitability.

The operating income for the quarter showed a notable increase as well, up by 28.94% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 229.6% year-over-year, highlighting the company's strong revenue generation capabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 3.19, which marked a 228.87% increase compared to the same period last year, further underscoring the company's strong financial health.

In terms of market performance, One Global Service Provider has delivered a remarkable return of 14.53% over the last week, 83.39% over the last six months, and an astounding 313.04% return year-to-date, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, One Global Service Provider boasts a market capitalization of 120.14 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 185 and 36.5 respectively, reflecting the volatility and strong demand for the company's shares in the market.

One Global Service Provider Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.4113.56+43.17%11.65+66.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.370.3+23.82%0.32+17.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04+1.17%0.06-26.06%
Total Operating Expense16.3911.21+46.15%10.73+52.72%
Operating Income3.032.35+28.94%0.92+229.6%
Net Income Before Taxes3.032.35+28.94%0.92+229.61%
Net Income2.271.76+28.92%0.69+227.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.192.47+29.15%0.97+228.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.27Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.