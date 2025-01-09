One Mobikwik Systems Q2 Results 2025:One Mobikwik Systems declared their Q2 results on 07 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 23.73% & the loss came at ₹3.59cr. It is noteworthy that One Mobikwik Systems had declared profit of ₹9.48cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.23% q-o-q & decreased by 70.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 119.23% q-o-q & decreased by 94.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.63 for Q2 which decreased by 139.25% Y-o-Y.
Currently, the One Mobikwik Systems has a market cap of ₹4778.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹698.3 & ₹440 respectively.
One Mobikwik Systems Financials
|Period
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q1 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|290.65
|342.27
|-15.08%
|381.07
|-23.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.59
|39.19
|+11.23%
|147.13
|-70.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.14
|2
|+57.41%
|1.97
|+59.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|290.01
|345.59
|-16.09%
|368.54
|-21.31%
|Operating Income
|0.64
|-3.33
|+119.23%
|12.53
|-94.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.32
|-6.35
|+47.66%
|9.53
|-134.85%
|Net Income
|-3.59
|-6.62
|+45.67%
|9.48
|-137.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.63
|-1.16
|+45.69%
|1.61
|-139.25%
