Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  One Mobikwik Systems Q2 results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: loss at 3.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 23.73% YoY

One Mobikwik Systems Q2 results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹3.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 23.73% YoY

Livemint

One Mobikwik Systems Q2 results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 23.73% YoY & loss at 3.59Cr

One Mobikwik Systems Q2 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025

One Mobikwik Systems Q2 Results 2025:One Mobikwik Systems declared their Q2 results on 07 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 23.73% & the loss came at 3.59cr. It is noteworthy that One Mobikwik Systems had declared profit of 9.48cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.23% q-o-q & decreased by 70.37% Y-o-Y.

One Mobikwik Systems Q2 Results

The operating income was up by 119.23% q-o-q & decreased by 94.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.63 for Q2 which decreased by 139.25% Y-o-Y.

Currently, the One Mobikwik Systems has a market cap of 4778.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 698.3 & 440 respectively.

One Mobikwik Systems Financials

PeriodQ2 (FY25)Q1 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue290.65342.27-15.08%381.07-23.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.5939.19+11.23%147.13-70.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.142+57.41%1.97+59.65%
Total Operating Expense290.01345.59-16.09%368.54-21.31%
Operating Income0.64-3.33+119.23%12.53-94.89%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.32-6.35+47.66%9.53-134.85%
Net Income-3.59-6.62+45.67%9.48-137.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.63-1.16+45.69%1.61-139.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹290.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.