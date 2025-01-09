One Mobikwik Systems Q2 results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹3.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 23.73% YoY

One Mobikwik Systems Q2 results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 23.73% YoY & loss at ₹ 3.59Cr

One Mobikwik Systems Q2 Results 2025:One Mobikwik Systems declared their Q2 results on 07 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 23.73% & the loss came at ₹3.59cr. It is noteworthy that One Mobikwik Systems had declared profit of ₹9.48cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.23% q-o-q & decreased by 70.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 119.23% q-o-q & decreased by 94.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.63 for Q2 which decreased by 139.25% Y-o-Y.

Currently, the One Mobikwik Systems has a market cap of ₹4778.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹698.3 & ₹440 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One Mobikwik Systems Financials Period Q2 (FY25) Q1 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q2 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 290.65 342.27 -15.08% 381.07 -23.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.59 39.19 +11.23% 147.13 -70.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.14 2 +57.41% 1.97 +59.65% Total Operating Expense 290.01 345.59 -16.09% 368.54 -21.31% Operating Income 0.64 -3.33 +119.23% 12.53 -94.89% Net Income Before Taxes -3.32 -6.35 +47.66% 9.53 -134.85% Net Income -3.59 -6.62 +45.67% 9.48 -137.92% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.63 -1.16 +45.69% 1.61 -139.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.59Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹290.65Cr

