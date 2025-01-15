Onesource Ideas Venture Q3 Results 2025:On January 13, 2025, Onesource Ideas Venture declared its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, showcasing remarkable growth. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 655.47% year-over-year (YoY), reaching ₹32.47 crore, while profits soared by 191.71% YoY to ₹0.57 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Onesource Ideas Venture experienced a robust revenue growth of 118.71%, along with a 9.09% increase in profit. This strong performance indicates the company's effective strategies and operational efficiency in a competitive market.

Additionally, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 2.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an astounding 86.97% YoY, contributing positively to the overall profit margins.

Despite a 13.3% decrease in operating income q-o-q, it still marked a 58.99% increase YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.19, reflecting a remarkable increase of 196.88% YoY, further highlighting the company’s financial health.

Onesource Ideas Venture has recently delivered a 0.46% return over the last week, a substantial 51.86% return in the past six months, and a 4.31% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹40.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹13.65 and a low of ₹5.31, reflecting a volatile yet promising stock performance.

Onesource Ideas Venture Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 32.47 14.84 +118.71% 4.3 +655.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -2.44% 0.09 -86.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +17.65% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 31.92 14.21 +124.6% 3.95 +707.7% Operating Income 0.55 0.63 -13.3% 0.35 +58.99% Net Income Before Taxes 0.76 0.7 +9.47% 0.26 +198.28% Net Income 0.57 0.52 +9.09% 0.2 +191.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 0.17 +11.76% 0.06 +196.88%