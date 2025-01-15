Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Onesource Ideas Venture Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 191.71% YOY, profit at 0.57 crore and revenue at 32.47 crore

Onesource Ideas Venture Q3 Results 2025:On January 13, 2025, Onesource Ideas Venture declared its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, showcasing remarkable growth. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 655.47% year-over-year (YoY), reaching 32.47 crore, while profits soared by 191.71% YoY to 0.57 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Onesource Ideas Venture experienced a robust revenue growth of 118.71%, along with a 9.09% increase in profit. This strong performance indicates the company's effective strategies and operational efficiency in a competitive market.

Additionally, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 2.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and an astounding 86.97% YoY, contributing positively to the overall profit margins.

Despite a 13.3% decrease in operating income q-o-q, it still marked a 58.99% increase YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.19, reflecting a remarkable increase of 196.88% YoY, further highlighting the company’s financial health.

Onesource Ideas Venture has recently delivered a 0.46% return over the last week, a substantial 51.86% return in the past six months, and a 4.31% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of 40.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 13.65 and a low of 5.31, reflecting a volatile yet promising stock performance.

Onesource Ideas Venture Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32.4714.84+118.71%4.3+655.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-2.44%0.09-86.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+17.65%0+0%
Total Operating Expense31.9214.21+124.6%3.95+707.7%
Operating Income0.550.63-13.3%0.35+58.99%
Net Income Before Taxes0.760.7+9.47%0.26+198.28%
Net Income0.570.52+9.09%0.2+191.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.190.17+11.76%0.06+196.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹32.47Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

