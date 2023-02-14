ONGC earns standalone PAT of ₹11,045 cr in Q3, up by 26% YoY; declares dividend of ₹4 per share
- ONGC earned a standalone net profit of ₹11,044.73 crore in the third quarter of FY23, rising by around 26% from a profit of ₹8,763.72 crore a year ago same period.
Leading oil and gas producer, ONGC earned a standalone net profit of ₹11,044.73 crore in the third quarter of FY23, rising by around 26% from a profit of ₹8,763.72 crore a year ago same period. The government-owned firm recorded a decline in the production of crude oil and gas. On Tuesday, the company declared a second interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share for FY23.
