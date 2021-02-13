ONGC has declared total 8 discoveries (3 in onland, 5 in offshore) during FY 2020-21 in its operated acreages. Out of these, 4 are prospects (1 in onland, 3 in offshore) and 4 are pools (2 in onland, 2 in offshore). This new prospect discovery will add to the existing reserve base of the area and will be taken up for early monetization due to its proximity to the existing Mukta field.