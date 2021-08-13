ONGC Q1 net up 772% to Rs4335 crore

The demand since then has come back, with the net realization for ONGC in Q1 being $65.59 per barrel from nominated fields, as compared to $28.87 per barrel in the first quarter of 2020-21. The net realization was $66.86 per barrel from joint venture acreages. On a consolidated basis, ONGC registered a net profit of Rs6,847 crore on a gross revenue of Rs1.08 trillion in the first quarter this fiscal.

