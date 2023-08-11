ONGC Q1 Results: Consolidated net profit more than doubles to ₹17,383 crore, revenue drops 10% YoY1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:19 PM IST
ONGC Q1 Results: The state-run petroleum giant's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,63,823 crore, registering a decline of 10 per cent, compared to ₹1,82,894 crore in the year-ago period.
ONGC Q1 Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 11, reporting a surge of 102 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹17,383 crore, compared to ₹8,580.75 crore in the corresponding period last year.