ONGC Q1 Results: Consolidated net profit more than doubles to ₹17,383 crore, revenue drops 10% YoY

 1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:19 PM IST Nikita Prasad

ONGC Q1 Results: The state-run petroleum giant's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,63,823 crore, registering a decline of 10 per cent, compared to ₹1,82,894 crore in the year-ago period.

ONGC reported a net profit of ₹17,383 crore in June quarter. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)Premium
ONGC reported a net profit of 17,383 crore in June quarter. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)

ONGC Q1 Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 11, reporting a surge of 102 per cent in consolidated net profit at 17,383 crore, compared to 8,580.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

The state-run petroleum giant's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,63,823 crore, registering a decline of 10 per cent, compared to 1,82,894 crore in the year-ago period.

The crude oil output of the oil marketing company (OMC) declined 3.3 per cent to 5.311 million metric tonnes (MMT), compared to 5.495 MMT in year-ago period. Similarly, gas output was 3 percent lower in the quarter compared to last year.

‘’The company had issued four series of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to 4,140 crore during FY 2020-21 for which funds were fully utilized for the intended purpose during the same year,'' said ONGC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

‘’Statements of “NIL" deviation were also filed on 13.11.2020 and 24.06.2021.Accordingly, submission of Statements of utilisation/ deviation in the use of proceeds of NCDs under Regulation 52(7) and 52(7A) of SEBI Listing Regulations is not applicable,'' it added.

Ahead of the announcement of results, shares of ONGC settled 0.81 per cent lower at 177.15 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:19 PM IST
