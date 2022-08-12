ONGC Q1 results: Net profit zooms 251% to 15,206 cr; revenue rises 84%

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ONGC reports Q1 results.
1 min read . 08:20 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • ONGC Q1 results: India's top oil explorer's revenue from operations came in at 42,320.72 crore, up 84% for the quarter under review as against 23,021.64 crore in the year-ago quarter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday reported a 251% jump in its June quarter net profit (Q1FY23) at 15,205.85 crore. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 4,334.75 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, India's top oil explorer's revenue from operations came in at 42,320.72 crore, up 84% for the quarter under review as against 23,021.64 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total income also increased to 43,078.39 crore in the April-June quarter from 23,555.31 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's operating margin improved to 49.57% during the April-June quarter as against 32.01% in Q1FY22.

During the June quarter, the earnings per share or EPS improved to 12.09 against 3.45 on a year-on-year basis. The net profit margin cane in at 35.93%, up from 18.83% in the same period year-ago.

Earlier this month, ONGC has fixed 19 August, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining members eligible to receive a final dividend of 3.25 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

The 65% dividend is subject to shareholders' approval of the company in the AGM, which is scheduled to be held on 29 August. Once approved, the dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days.

On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 5.05% higher at 139.50.

